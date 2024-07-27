Keys Earn Walk-Off Victory Saturday Night against Scrappers

July 27, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys snagged a come-from-behind walk-off win Saturday night over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, winning the second game of the three-game series by a score of 6-5 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

A game winning RBI single from Elijah Dickerson (Towson) handed the Keys the series win Saturday night at home, after scoring three runs in the bottom of the ninth to pull off the comeback victory, in front of close to 5,000 fans in attendance in the Key City.

Following a scoreless first inning for both sides to start out the night, Jake Curtis (Memphis) earned a scoreless inning in the second, keeping Frederick tied up with Mahoning Valley at 0-0 going into the third.

The Keys plated home three runs in the bottom of the third on an RBI sacrifice fly from Dickerson and a two-RBI double from Brandon Hylton (Stetson), handing the home team the 3-0 lead entering the fourth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

After both teams came up empty on offense in the fourth, Christian Diaz (Houston Christian) finished with a 1-2-3 fifth inning, allowing Frederick to hang onto the 3-0 advantage heading into the sixth Friday night.

With both teams not getting on the board in the sixth, Mahoning Valley scored five runs in the seventh to take a 5-3 lead, with three homers handing the visitors their first lead of the night at two runs entering the eighth in the Key City.

Jay Allmer (Seton Hall) got himself a scoreless eighth inning to keep it a two-run game, but the Keys still went into the ninth down by two, looking for a late rally to finish off game two of the series.

The rally started with back-to-back walks drawn, leading to a pinch-hit RBI single from Mike Campagna (San Francisco) making it a 5-4 game in the bottom of the ninth.

A wild pitch then tied the game after Damone Hale (New Mexico St) scored from third, with the game winning hit coming on an RBI single from Dickerson, helping his team pull off the come-from-behind win Saturday night, winning the second game of the three-game series by one at 6-5.

The Keys conclude the three-game series against Mahoning Valley Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Sunday's game will represent Sunday Funday at the ballpark presented by Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley. Additionally, the Summer Reading Program presented by Educational Federal Systems Credit Union will take place as well as the Stuff the Bus Drive by the United Way of Frederick County.

