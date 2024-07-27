Cutters Suffer Road Loss to Spikes

July 27, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters suffered a 12-4 loss to the State College Spikes on Saturday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in the middle game of this three-game series.

McGwire Holbrook and Porter Brown led the Cutters offense with two hits apiece. Holbrook was 2-5 with an RBI triple, a single, and a run scored. Brown was 2-4 with a double and an RBI single.

Mikey Florides, while going 0-3 on the night, did record 2 RBI for Williamsport on a sac fly and a groundout.

Emmett Bice suffered his first loss of the season on the mound after a six inning start, allowing five runs, two earned, on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

Nick McCollum, making his second relief appearance of the season, went one inning allowing four runs, all earned, on four hits and one walk.

Connor Thurman closed the night on the mound, allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits and striking out one in one inning of relief.

This series now shifts back to Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field for the rubber match. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

WP: Jacob Peaden (2-0) LP: Emmett Bice (0-1) SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 3-6 2nd Half, 25-14 Overall Next Game: Sunday, July 28th vs State College, 4:05 p.m.

Next Home Game: Sunday, July 28th vs State College, 4:05 p.m.

Promotions: Baseball Bingo, Kids Run The Bases, Senior Loggers Club Day, Boomer's Kids Club Day

