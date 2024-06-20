Spikes Top Crosscutters in MLB Draft League Overtime Tiebreaker

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Hayden Moore scored the tying run on a balk in the bottom of the ninth and Jamie Hitt, the newest member of the State College Spikes' pitching staff, shut the door in the Major League Baseball Draft League Overtime tiebreaker as the Spikes defeated the Williamsport Crosscutters following a 3-3 tie in regulation on Wednesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Trailing 3-2 entering the last half-inning of regulation, Moore came up with two outs and sent a fly ball to center field that barely eluded a diving Jackson Mayo for a base hit. The Spikes (7-7) right fielder then stole second base and advanced to third when that pitch went wild before a balk was called before a 1-2 pitch to Samuel Benjamin to level the game.

Hitt, a left-hander out of Oklahoma who had retired the Crosscutters (8-5) in order in the ninth inning to begin his Spikes debut, then began the Overtime tiebreaker by getting John Newman Jr. to line out to right field following a steal of second by placed pinch-runner Jacob Corson. Carter Dorighi then cued a ball in front of the plate, but a throwing error by catcher Max Bushyhead put runners on first and third with one out.

Pinch-hitter Josh Lopez then dribbled another ball in front of home plate, which was fielded successfully by Bushyhead to retire Lopez and send Dorighi to second. After an intentional walk to Max Mandler, Lawson Knight sent a soft grounder to the left side, with shortstop Jacob Wilson's throw ruled to have just beaten him to first to end the game and give State College the victory in its first Overtime game of the year.

State College trailed 3-0 after the sixth inning but started its comeback when a balk scored Deniel Ortiz from third base in the sixth. Derek Wylie then contributed a sacrifice fly in the same frame to bring the Spikes within a run.

Benjamin saw his league-leading 13-game hitting streak go by the boards as he went 0-for-4 at the plate. However, the Houston Christian did extend his on-base streak to 14 games with a walk.

Spikes starter Tyler Boudreau went 5 2/3 innings, a season long for any State College pitcher, and allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven batters.

No winning or losing pitcher is recorded in an MLB Draft League Overtime tiebreaker game per the policy of the league's official statistician, MLB Advanced Media.

The Spikes now hit the road for the first part of a jaunt away from Happy Valley with the opener of a four-game series against the Frederick Keys on Thursday night at 7 p.m. inside Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. State College right-hander Dayne Pengelly (0-0) is set to face Frederick right-hander Adam Falinski (0-0) in the mound matchup.

Following the extended set against the Keys, and a three-game visit to the Trenton Thunder from Tuesday through Thursday, the Spikes will play 12 of their last 14 games of the first half of the MLB Draft League season at home. Highlights include BuccoMania Night on Saturday, June 29, along with FIREWORKS presented by Penn Highlands Healthcare and Penn Highlands Healthcare Cancer Survivors Night on the same evening, the Spikes' traditional Independence Eve FIREWORKS presented by the PA Lottery on Wednesday, July 3 and much, much more.

For tickets to all of the home games during the stretch from June 28 to July 13, as well as every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, fans can call 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Thursday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium at approximately 6:45 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

