Thunder Earn Consecutive Victories Over Keys

June 20, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Thunder Pitching Shines in Game Two Win.

The Thunder earned their second consecutive victory over the Frederick Keys on Wednesday night by a final of 8-3.

Pitching continued to dazzle in the win, as seven different arms combined for 12 strikeouts. In his Thunder debut, right-hander Jacob Kisting dominated in his three innings of work, allowing just two hits and fanning six Keys on the night.

Trenton was able to take advantage of several fielding miscues by the Keys on Wednesday night, striking for their first run in the second on an error made at first off the bat of Nathan Archer scoring Landon Frei. The Thunder pushed two more across in their half of the third off of an RBI double from Britton Beeson. Frei would push the lead to 4-0 with an RBI single in the inning that scored Jake Bennett.

The Keys cut the deficit in half on a fielding miscue from the Thunder on a high fly pop-up in left field. In their half of the seventh, Trenton pushed four more runners across the plate to make it an 8-2 game. Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game, Landon Frei, tacked on his second RBI of the night on a single to center field. Frei finished the night 2-3 with 2 RBIs and a run scored and a walk.

Earning the win out of the bullpen was Maryland commit Christopher Cespedes to improve to 1-0 on the year.

Luke Gabrysh flaunted his fastball in his lone inning of work, touching 96MPH multiple times enroute to a two- strikeout inning. Lefties Cregg Scherrer and Jackson Balzan dropped their ERAs on a scoreless inning a piece. Balzan dropped his to sub-two at 1.93, Scherrer sits at 1.00.

The Thunder earned consecutive victories for the first time this season, taking the two-game sweep over the Frederick Keys. Trenton heads on the road for a four-game series with the West Virginia Black Bears.

Your Thunder return home on Tuesday June 25th at 7:00 for game one of three with the State College Spikes. Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark Tuesday June 25th for the Thunder Stress Ball Giveaway to the first 1,030 fans ages 13 and up, as well as Dollar Dog Night! For Tickets and more information, visit trenthonthunder.com/tickets

