Scrappers Are Back June 25-30th with Huge Promotional Homestand

June 20, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







Vs. Frederick Keys & Trenton Thunder

Tuesday, June 25 vs. Frederick Keys @ 7:05 PM

It's Senior Discount Tuesday presented by Vlosich Insurance Agency. Seniors (55+) will receive $5 Upper Box seats when tickets are purchased at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's Hometown Heroes Night presented by Kent State University - Regional Campuses and 33 WYTV. First Responders and Healthcare Workers present your ID for two FREE Upper Box Seat tickets to the game. It's $2 Pizza Slice Night presented by Pizza Joe's. Get Pizza Joe's pizza for just $2 a slice at the main concession stands throughout the game.

Wednesday, June 26 vs. Frederick Keys @ 11:05 AM

It's a Scrappers DAY GAME! Check out all of the kids' activities all presented by the Eastwood Mall: a barnyard petting zoo (Zoo-to Go), face painting, mascot mania, inflatable games and more! Oh Wow! Children's Museum will be here with hands-on STEM activities, brainteasers, circuitry, water activities, and BOGO admission passes for all guests visiting their table. Visit with Nature Cat and PBS Western Reserve. Enjoy kids' activities including a make-and-take magnet activity, magnet rock "experiment" and "racing" magnet play. Seniors visit with 30+ Senior Fair vendors presented by Shepherd of the Valley. Enjoy basket raffles and baseball bingo. It's Military Appreciation Day presented by The Five 4's Distillery and 33 WYTV. Get two FREE Upper Box seat tickets with a valid Military ID at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's Wendy'sR Wednesday presented by Wendy'sR. Get buy one get one FREE Upper Box tickets with a Wendy'sR receipt or show the Wendy'sR app at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. Purchase a regular priced ticket to the game and receive a free Wendy'sR Dave's Single ComboR Meal Voucher (at the Chevy All Stars Box Office).

Thursday, June 27 vs. Frederick Keys @ 7:05 PM

It's BUCK NIGHT presented by The Valley's Honda Dealers and Y-103. Fans can get $1 General Admission tickets, $1 hot dogs, $1 soft drinks and $2 12oz domestic drafts all game long. It's also Strike Out Stroke Night presented by Mercy Health.

Friday, June 28 vs. Trenton Thunder @ 7:05 pm

It's Princess & Superheroes Night presented by Once Upon a Child - Niles & Castle on a Cloud Entertainment. Princesses and Superheroes will entertain throughout the Scrappers game! A special Story Time and VIP Character Dinner package is available! It's Pittsburgh Pirates Night with Pirate Parrot and Pierogies presented by the Tribune Chronicle. It's Tickets for A's presented by Ohio's 529 Plan, College Advantage. Students can present their report cards at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office to receive a free General Admission ticket for every A. (Equivalent grade markings will also be accepted). Be sure to stick around after the game for post-game fireworks presented by Chevy All Stars, 21 WFMJ and WBCB. Sip, sip, hooray for Wine Down Weekend wine specials every Friday presented by Webb Winery. The Trenton Thunder will bring to town the number one Japanese prospect, Rintaro Sasaki. Catch him in action at Eastwood Field Friday-Sunday.

Saturday, June 29 vs. Trenton Thunder @ 7:05pm

It's Developmental disABILITIES Awareness Night with jersey proceeds to Fairhaven Foundation. Bid at livesource.com or at the game. Specialty Jersey Series is presented by Foxconn. It's Tickets for A's presented by Ohio's 529 Plan, College Advantage. Students can present their report cards at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office to receive a free General Admission ticket for every A. (Equivalent grade markings will also be accepted). Every Saturday is Cerveza Saturday with drink specials on Corona and Modelo.

Sunday, June 30 vs. Trenton Thunder @ 2:05pm

It's Bobblemania presented by Impression Media - Bobblehead Collectors Unite! Come shop the collections of the area's largest bobblehead dealers or bring your trade piles to work out some great deals. It's Every Sunday Matters presented by Foxconn and 21 WFMJ! Bring a donation of a non-perishable food items for the Second Harvest Food Bank or new children's books for Akron Children's and receive a FREE General Admission ticket to the game. It's Tickets for A's presented by Ohio's 529 Plan, College Advantage. Students can present their report cards at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office to receive a free General Admission ticket for every A. (Equivalent grade markings will also be accepted). It's Youth League Day presented by Eastwood Mall Complex - kids, wear your youth league jersey for a FREE Upper Box Seat ticket to the game. Kids can also stick around after for kids run the bases. Stick around for a post-game team autograph session.

The Scrappers 2024 season is presented by Foxconn. Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000. Tickets will increase $1 on the day of game. The A to Z Dependable Services Main Gates will open one hour prior to each game.

