Spikes Surge To 16-4 Win Over Black Bears

June 9, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Before FIREWORKS filled the night skies for the second straight evening at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, the State College Spikes' early-season offensive explosions continued en route to a 16-4 win over the West Virginia Black Bears on Saturday night.

With 16 hits in Saturday's contest, the Spikes (4-1) have now produced 49 runs, nearly 10 per game, and 61 hits over the first five games of the MLB Draft League season. State College is also averaging an eight-run margin of victory in their four wins over Trenton and West Virginia (2-3).

Treyson Hughes led the hit parade with a 4-for-5 night that bumped his season average to.529 while scoring three runs and knocking in three more. Samuel Benjamin and Tyson Bass also produced three-hit efforts, with Benjamin driving in four runs and Bass three.

Spikes starting pitcher Ben Harris (1-0) made sure the defense held up its end as well, becoming the first State College hurler to go five innings in a single appearance this season. Harris, who made his return to Happy Valley after pitching for the 2023 Spikes, yielded two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out two batters.

Bass helped Harris in his efforts by throwing out Dariel Osoria at the plate to complete an inning-ending double play in the top of the first.

West Virginia starter Dylan Cheeley (0-1) took the loss after being tagged for 10 runs, nine of them earned, over 3 1/3 innings.

Sunday, the Spikes wrap up the opening series of the 2024 home schedule with a 6:35 p.m. matchup against the Black Bears. Left-hander Jacob Kroeger, who was lights-out with two perfect innings for the save on Wednesday at Trenton, is slated to get the ball for State College.

Fans can enjoy the first Bark in the Park Night of the season, with the chance for their favorite four-legged friend to meet the Spikes' newest canine mascot, Dugout the Baseball Dog. Dugout officially joined the Spikes at the SpikesFest 2024 event back in April, and carries on the proud tradition of his relative, the late, great Bob the Baseball Dog.

Gates and doggie doors open at 5:30 p.m., and more Bark in the Park information is available at https://bit.ly/SCBarkInThePark.

It's also a Sunday Funday at the ballpark presented by Big Froggy 101, featuring a Sunday Pre-Game Catch on the Field from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m., where the first 100 kids for will also get a Spikes Youth Baseball Glove presented by curavetti.

Plus, Kids Eat Free with the first 250 kids receiving a voucher good for a free hot dog, chips and soda and Half-Price Iron City, IC Light, IC Light Mango and Hard Seltzers are available for fans of age from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

In addition, Baseball Bingo joins the Sunday night festivities with up to ten winners earning a Spikes prize and entry to the Baseball Bingo Grand Prize Drawing at the end of the season. Fans can get their Bingo cards on the way into the ballpark, and the actions of the Spikes on the field determine the numbers you can mark off - make sure to pick up a Spikes Illustrated Extra for the key.

The evening is capped off by Kids Run the Bases Home Run Edition presented by Mount Nittany Health.

For tickets Sunday's game, as well as every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, fans can call 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 10 a.m. until the end of the game on Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Sunday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:10 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

