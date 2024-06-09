Break Out The Brooms: Cutters Complete Series Sweep

For the first time in the young season, the Williamsport Crosscutters have completed a series sweep, doing so at Trenton Thunder Ballpark with a 10-9 victory. All three games of the series saw Williamsport reach double-digit runs scored against the Thunder.

Offensively, the Cutters would led by a 4-6 performance at the plate by Riley Nelson. He also recorded three runs scored and 3 RBI during the game. Carter Dorgihi added to the hit column with three and JM Long also recorded a multi-hit game with two. Jackson Mayo added a 372 ft. two run home run, the only homer in the game.

Zachary Murray earned his second win in his second start, going 6.0 innings of work allowing just one run on two hits, seeing his ERA move to 0.75 for the season.

Colby Gromlich was first out of bullpen, only working 1.2 innings after allowing eight runs on six hits, three walks, and two strikeouts. Connor Shouse was called on to close the game out for the second night in a row and survived bases loaded to earn the save. Shouse went the final 1.1 innings, holding Trenton off the scoreboard while allowing just one hit, walking two, and striking out two.

Williamsport will enjoy a league off-day tomorrow before returning to Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Tuesday to open a three-game series against the West Virginia Black Bears.

WP: Zachary Murray (2-0)

LP: Bryce Navarre (0-2)

SV: Connor Shouse (1)

Crosscutters Record: 5-1 (1st Half)

Next Game: Tuesday, June 11th vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Tuesday, June 11th vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Topps Tuesday/ BOGO Ticket Tuesday/ Charitable Tuesday

