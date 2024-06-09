Williamsport Steals Final Game of Series from Trenton

June 9, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







It was another tough loss for the Thunder on Sunday Afternoon against the Williamsport Crosscutters. After trailing 6-0 and not having a hit until the sixth inning, the Thunder offense manufactured offense in the sixth and seventh innings to make it a one run game at 6-5.

Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game, Colton Becker, came to the plate in the seventh with the bases loaded and no one out. Becker cleared the bases with one swing, splitting the right-center gap with a 3-RBI double to make it 6-4. It was Becker's first double of the season, and he finished the afternoon 3-4 with two walks, four stolen bases, and four runs scored. The Thunder made it a one run game after Landon Frei was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded that plated Becker.

Williamsport would respond immediately in their half of the eighth with four runs of their own on just one hit making it a 10-5 game. Trenton's bats found a way to load the bases and cash in again in the home half. Jackson Strong sent a single into centerfield that brought home Tanner Chun and Becker. Catcher Jake Bennett then brought Strong and Ryan Picollo around on a single to bring the deficit to one at 10-9.

In the bottom of the ninth, Trenton had the winning run in Strong on second, and the bases loaded with two outs but could not bring him home. Picking up his second save in the series was Cutters two-way player Connor Shouse, who shut the door and earned the series sweep for Williamsport.

Trenton heads on the road for a three-game set with the Frederick Keys from June 11th through the 13th and return home on June 14th as they play host to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark Friday, June 14th at 7:00 against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers for Breast Cancer Awareness Night Presented by Machestic Dragons and Pork Roll Friday! For Tickets and additional information visit trenthonthunder.com/tickets.

