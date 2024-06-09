Big Inning Hurts Thunder for Second Straight Night

June 9, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

For the second consecutive game, offense was not hard to come by at Trenton Thunder Ballpark as the Thunder dropped game two to Williamsport on Saturday night by a final of 14-11. Back-to-back nights the Crosscutters pushed seven runs across in their half of the seventh inning. This time it came following a Trenton six-run sixth inning that gave the Thunder a 10-4 lead.

The Thunder bats delivered again as Landon Frei blasted his second homer of the season to left field that gave Trenton a 1-0 lead in their half of the second. Frei took home Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game honors in the effort. The Cutters knotted things up at one on a wild pitch in the third. They later took a 4-1 lead by way of a two-homerun inning that included one solo shot from Josh Lopez, and a two-run homerun from Cole Russo.

Trenton would get one back in the fifth to make it a 4-2 game before their big inning in the home half of the sixth.

With only one hit in the inning the offense was able to manufacture some runs with great plate discipline.

Continuing his hot start to the season was Ira Jefferies-Harris, who followed up his 3-hit performance with another one on Saturday.

The Crosscutters sent seven men across the plate in their ensuing chances at the dish with only two hits and taking advantage of free bases. Breaking the game open for Williamsport was center-fielder Jackson Mayo with a three- RBI double which made it an 11-8 game. They got three more in the eighth on just one hit which came when Blake Simpson doubled home JM Long. The Thunder would get a pair back in their half of the inning to cut the deficit to three, but that was as close as they would come in the come-back effort.

Your Thunder look to get back in the win column Sunday afternoon at 1:00 in the series finale against Williamsport.

Trenton will turn to Texas A&M commit and the 39th ranked prep prospect in the 2024 Draft Class, Bryce Navarre, in the matinee meeting with the Crosscutters.

Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark Sunday afternoon at 1:00 for Boomer's Birthday Luau and Mascot Meet, and the Boomer for the People T-Shirt giveaway to the first 1,030 kids ages 5-13. For Tickets and more information, visit trenthonthunder.com/tickets.

