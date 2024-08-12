Spikes Stay Perfect on Road Trip with 6-4 Comeback Win over Scrappers

August 12, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

NILES, Ohio - Trailing 3-0 after three innings, the State College Spikes used a four-hit game from Cooper Hext and a three-hit, two-RBI game from Kyle Russell while getting another strong start from Jeremy Neff to power a 6-4 victory over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Monday night at Eastwood Field that made the Spikes 4-0 on their road trip.

Hext, the Major League Baseball Draft League's second half leader in extra-base hits, collected a quartet of singles on Monday while scoring two runs and notching one of the four stolen bases the Spikes (13-10 2ndHalf) collected on the night.

Russell, a Washington State product, provided a key ground-rule double down the left field line in the fourth to bring in Cam Bufford with the Spikes' first run, then added a two-out single up the middle in the fifth to plate Hext for the go-ahead run.

Parker Coddou added two RBI's with a sacrifice fly in the fifth and a double in the seventh. Coddou also stole a base one night after tying the Spikes' single-game steals record with four on Sunday. The Nicholls State product now has nine steals on the season and six on the road trip.

The Spikes' offensive heroics were bolstered by Neff's yeoman-like effort. The Virginia Tech left-hander logged 113 pitches, the most tracked by MLB Advanced Media for any State College starter since 2015, when pitches began to be officially recorded. Neff allowed three runs, two of them earned, on five hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out six batters. The southpaw has now recorded a quality start in each of his four official outings for the Spikes, and holds a 1.50 ERA over 24 innings.

Daelan Caraway posted 1 2/3 scoreless innings of middle relief before David Lee (2) recorded a four-out save in his first appearance for State College since July 29.

Mahoning Valley (13-9 2nd Half) starter Grant Umberger (0-1) took the loss after giving up four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five batters.

The Scrappers, playing as the Mahoning Valley Cookie Tables on Monday in honor of a longstanding Youngstown-area wedding tradition, got on the board when Adam Juran slugged a two-run homer, his third of the season, to left field in the second inning.

The Spikes also overcame four errors in the game to earn the victory.

Tuesday, State College looks to surpass Mahoning Valley for second place in the MLB Draft League's second-half standings as they meet the Scrappers for a 7:05 p.m. matchup at Eastwood Field. The middle game of the three-game series will feature right-hander Jacob Peaden (3-0) on the mound for the Spikes, while right-hander Jake Butz (0-1) is the probable starter for the Scrappers.

Following the series at Mahoning Valley, the Spikes will return home to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for a seven-game homestand starting on Thursday, August 15.

Highlights of the upcoming homestand include FIREWORKS presented by Penn State Health on Saturday, August 17, American Health Association Lifesaver Night sponsored by PSECU on Thursday, August 15, Paint the Park Purple presented by Juniper Village on Sunday, August 18, and an Eric Milton Appearance and No-Hitter 25th Anniversary Commemorative Poster Giveaway on Wednesday, August 21.

