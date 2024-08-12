Keys Earn Series Opening Victory over Williamsport

August 12, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys picked up their second straight win Monday night with a victory over the Williamsport Crosscutters, defeating them by a score of 4-3 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys used a three-run bottom of the second inning of offense and never looked back, as the Keys held the Crosscutters scoreless over the final five innings to take home the series opening win in the Key City.

Ga'Von Wray (Georgia Southern) started his night off strong with two strikeouts in the top of the first, keeping it a 0-0 game through the first inning of play in the series opener.

After Wray picked up another 1-2-3 inning in the top of the second, the Keys scored three runs on an RBI single from Darryl Buggs (UAB) and a two-run homer from Tyeler Hawkins (Southern), giving the home team a 3-0 going into the third at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Despite the Crosscutters getting two runs in the top of the third, the Keys still held onto the one-run lead entering the fourth, with Frederick still ahead 3-2 after Wray finished the third inning strong by allowing two runs.

Williamsport tied the game up at three on an RBI single, evening up the score at three apiece heading into the fifth, with the Keys looking to take the lead back going into the second half of the ballgame Monday night.

Brandon Hylton (Stetson) delivered with an RBI groundout to hand Frederick the lead back at 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth, as the late two-out rally by the home team put the Keys back up by one going into the sixth in the Key City.

Following a scoreless sixth inning for both sides, Cale Mathison (The Masters) threw a 1-2-3 top of the seventh, keeping it a 4-3 ballgame approaching the eighth with Frederick still ahead by one.

After the Keys turned a double play in the top of the eighth to hold Williamsport to three runs entering the ninth, Jay Allmer (Seton Hall) finished the job in the ninth with a scoreless frame, delivering the victory for Frederick by one Monday night.

The Keys and Crosscutters meet for the second time in as many days Tuesday night, with first pitch from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium set for 7 p.m.

Tuesday's game will represent Educator's Day at the ballpark presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union. This means that tickets $10 general admission tickets will be available for educators and staff with school ID.

