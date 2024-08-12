Cutters Suffer Another Setback Against Frederick

August 12, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







For the sixth time in eight meetings this season, the Williamsport Crosscutters fall to the Frederick Keys, this time by a final score of 4-3 on Monday Night at Nymeo Field.

Zachary Murray took the loss tonight, falling to 6-2 this season, after allowing all four Frederick runs and all seven Frederick hits, including a two-out home run in the second inning. Murray struck out three batters and walked three batters in his start that lasted 5.2 innings.

Logan Berrier and Parker Kruglewicz combined to throw a perfect 2.1 innings of relief with Berrier striking out one and Kruglewicz striking out two while not allowing a single Keys batter to reach.

Offensively, Williamsport was led by Kyson Donahue and Cory Taylor, who both recorded 2 for 3 nights with a run scored. Taylor also added an RBI, his 3rd of the season. The Cutters also got an RBI from Jacob Corson, his 16th, and from Levi Perrell, his 10th.

Williamsport will look to snap their three-game losing streak as they again face the Frederick Keys at Nymeo Field on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and live coverage will be available at Crosscutters.com and on the MLB.tv App.

WP: Joe Miceli (2-2)

LP: Zachary Murray (6-2)

SV: Jay Allmer (2)

Crosscutters Record: 6-15 2nd Half, 28-23 Overall

Next Game: Tuesday, August 13th at Frederick, 7:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, August 23rd vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Post-Game Fireworks, Pin Giveaway #1, Potato Capers Friday

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.