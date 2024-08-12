Bears Overcome Early Thunder Lead for 5-2 Win

August 12, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







GRANVILLE, W.Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears snagged the opening game with a 5-2 victory over the league-leading Trenton Thunder on Monday night at Kendrick Family Ballpark. West Virginia overcame an early two-run deficit with a three-run sixth inning and two insurance runs in the seventh to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Thunder took over in the first frame as Ryan Vogel turned his lead-off triple into a run on a sacrifice fly from Jack O'Reilly. Santino Rosso reached on walks and stole second, before a groundout and strikeout from Alex Brewer ended the threat.

Brewer initiated the second inning with efficient pitching, delivering only eight pitches. Allowing a two-out base hit, Brewer threw three straight strikes to remove the final batter.

The Thunder tacked on another run in the fourth inning. Hunter Dorrough's double was converted on a sacrifice fly from Andy Blake to extend the Trenton lead to two.

Brewer continued to deal into the sixth inning, retiring the side with seven pitches.

The Bears finally struck back in the home half of the sixth. Kasten Furr reached on walks, advancing to second on a base hit by Jeff Liquori. For the second straight game, Trace Willhoite sent a long ball out of the park, clearing the bases with a three-run homer. Willhoite's home run pushed the Bears to their first lead, going up 3-2.

Alex Brewer reappeared in the seventh inning, tossing three consecutive curveballs to strike out the side and preserve the Bears' lead.

In the bottom half of the seventh, Dayne Leonard and Chris Einemann took free bases before T.J. Williams' sacrifice bunt shifted both into scoring position. With Furr at the plate, he delivered an RBI-base hit to send home Leonard. Liquori reached on walks to load the bases, and the next pitch to Willhoite was lined to left field, scoring Einemann. The bases remaining juiced with only one out, but the Thunder locked in a double play before the Bears could score again.

Conner Mackay relieved Brewer's eight innings of work to close out the final frame. Allowing a lead-off double and a walk, Mackay delivered three strikeouts to close the game and secure the save.

The Bears compiled six hits in Monday's victory, with Jeff Liquori and Trace Willhoite recording a pair each. Willhoite hit his second home run in as many games, driving in three runs on his go-ahead homer. The Lipscomb all-time home run leader finished his evening with four of West Virginia's five RBI.

In his best start to date, right-handed pitcher Alex Brewer put in 8.0 frames of work, keeping the Thunder scoreless in six innings. Brewer, another former Lipscomb Bison, collected six strikeouts while allowing just two runs on six hits. Conner Mackay entered in the final inning for three strikeouts and his second save of the summer.

Trenton's Jackson Balzan collected six Ks in his six innings on the mound, giving up three earned runs on four hits for his first loss of the season. Hunter Durrough led the Thunder with two hits, while Jack O'Reilly and Andy Blake accounted for an RBI each.

West Virginia is back at Kendrick Family Ballpark on Tuesday evening for the second game against the first-place Trenton Thunder. First pitch for game two is set for 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.