2025 Holiday Ticket Package Now Available

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys are excited to announce that the 2025 Holiday Ticket Package is now available for fans to purchase, and it will last through Thursday, December 19. Fans can purchase the package by visiting the Keys website or by calling the group sales line at 301-815-9900.

The 2025 Holiday Package includes one (1) Keys Flex Pack, with 10 undated ticket vouchers, and a 15 oz Keys Souvenir Mug. Prices for our package are $120 for an adult, and $100 for youth, seniors, and active military.

Additionally, this year's holiday party is set for Saturday, December 7 from 10 AM to 2 PM at the Mattress Warehouse Club inside of Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Our party will feature photos with Keyote Claus, hot chocolate, kids activities, and more. Our merch store will also be open and feature a 25% off deal in-person only. Packages will be available for purchase during the event, and fans can bring in new and unwrapped toys for this year's Toys for Tots drive, to receive two free tickets.

For any questions related to the holiday package, fans can visit frederickkeys.com or call 301-815-9900.

The 2025 Keys season is set to start on June 4 against the West Virginia Black Bears at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Further information including game times and single game ticket information will be released at a later date.

