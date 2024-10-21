Toys for Tots Drive Now Underway Through December 6

FREDERICK, MD-The Frederick Keys are once again partnering with the Toys for Tots Program in 2024. Starting Monday, the Keys will be collecting new and unwrapped toys which will then be handed out to less fortunate children on Christmas Day. This year's Toys for Tots Drive runs through Friday, December 6.

"Toys for Tots and the Keys have been long-standing partners to brighten the holiday season for children in our community" said Frederick Keys Director of Marketing Branden McGee. "Our fans really stepped up last year and we look forward to collecting even more toys this season and expanding the impact the Keys make in the Frederick Community."

One of Frederick County's top donation destinations, Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium will be open for drop off from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. To drop off toys, fans should visit the main office (adjacent to the main stadium gates). Anyone who makes a contribution will receive a pair of tickets to a game in 2025.

Fans will also be able to bring toys to the Keys Holiday Party on Saturday, December 7. This event will include a chance to meet Keyote, play holiday themed games, and much more. Further details about this event will be announced at a later date.

In 2023, over 21,000 toys were distributed to children across Frederick County, supporting over 2,500 children. Toys for Tots began in 1947, includes more than 150 Marine reserve sites as well as more than 800 local Toys for Tots programs across the country.

