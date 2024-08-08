Spikes' Slick Defense Not Enough in Defeat at Keys' Hands

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The State College Spikes turned three double plays, increasing their second-half total to an MLB Draft League-best 20, but the Frederick Keys' 16-hit attack was too much to overcome in a 10-0 loss on Thursday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Second baseman Parker Coddou and shortstop Kyle Russell combined with first baseman Manny Jackson on all three double plays, with two of the 4-6-3 variety to go with a 6-4-3 version. State College (9-10 2nd Half) has turned 17 of its 20 double plays on the ground in the second half, also the best total in the MLB Draft League.

Frederick (6-12 2nd Half) started a three-run third with a Keenan Taylor triple, then added four runs after a Spikes error opened the door in the fifth to increase their lead. Elijah Dickerson and Tremayne Cobb Jr. each produced three hits, with Dickerson driving in two runs. Brandon Hylton added two hits and three RBI's.

Cam Bufford and Josh Spiegel each notched multi-hit games for the Spikes, who were shut out for the first time in the second half of the 2024 MLB Draft League season.

Spikes starter Brandon Bergert (1-2) took the loss after logging the first 4 1/3 innings on the hill.

Frederick starter Nate Lamb (1-2) struck out six batters over six innings while allowing four hits and walk to earn the win.

The Spikes will next embark on a six-game road trip that begins with a 7:00 p.m. matchup at Kendrick Family Ballpark against the West Virginia Black Bears on Friday. Left-hander Jordan Morales (2-0), a former Penn Stater who earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors for Purdue this spring, gets the ball for State College.

Following the series in West Virginia from Friday through Sunday, the Spikes will visit Eastwood Field in Niles, Ohio for a three-game set against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers from Monday through Wednesday before returning home to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for a seven-game homestand starting on Thursday, August 15.

Highlights of the upcoming homestand include FIREWORKS presented by Penn State Health on Saturday, August 17, American Health Association Lifesaver Night sponsored by PSECU on Thursday, August 15, Paint the Park Purple presented by Juniper Village on Sunday, August 18, and an Eric Milton Appearance and No-Hitter 25th Anniversary Commemorative Poster Giveaway on Wednesday, August 21.

