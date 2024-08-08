Game Postponed Due to Rain

August 8, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







Tonight's game between the Trenton Thunder and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers has been cancelled due to rain.

This concludes the series with Mahoning Valley, The Thunder return home August 15th at 7:00 for the first of four with the Frederick Keys!

Due to inclement weather, fans may exchange their tickets from August 6, 2024, for any 2024 regular season Thunder home game, for equal or lesser value, based upon availability. Exchanges must be done in person at the radius180 Box Office or over the phone at (609) 394-3300 Opt. 4. Fans must be in possession of their tickets in order to do the exchange. Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 9:30am-5:00pm and during home games.

Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark Thursday August 15th at 7:00 against the Frederick Keys for Hockey Night & Post Game Fireworks! For Tickets and additional information visit trenthonthunder.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 8, 2024

Game Postponed Due to Rain - Trenton Thunder

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.