Keys Shut out Spikes in Series Finale on the Road

August 8, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







State College, PA - The Frederick Keys secured a series finale win against the State College Spikes Thursday night, winning the contest by a score of 10-0 in eight innings at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Led by six scoreless innings thrown by Nate Lamb (North Greenville), the Keys took an early 3-0 lead in the third and never looked back, as they snapped a six-game losing streak prior to a six-game homestand beginning on Friday in the Key City with the victory.

Lamb started his performance off strong and threw a scoreless bottom of the first along with recording two strikeouts, keeping it a 0-0 game through the first inning of play Thursday night.

After each team went scoreless in the second, the Keys struck first with RBI singles from Derrick Mayes II (Maryland Eastern Shore) and Elijah Dickerson (Towson) handing Frederick a 3-0 lead heading into the fourth, following a scoreless third inning tossed by Lamb.

With both teams going scoreless in the fourth to keep it a 3-0 game entering the fifth, Frederick brought four runs home in the top of the fifth courtesy of an RBI single from Brandon Hylton (Stetson), two RBI groundouts from Damone Hale (New Mexico St) and Darryl Buggs (UAB), and a bases loaded walk drawn by Keenan Taylor (Purdue). This handed the visitors a commanding 7-0 lead going into the sixth, with Frederick still in control through the first half of the contest.

Hunter Antillon (Utah) brought home a run on a double play groundout to make it an 8-0 game heading into the bottom of the sixth, and Lamb earned a quality start after getting a scoreless sixth inning, keeping his team ahead by eight entering the seventh at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Following a scoreless bottom of the seventh thrown by Ga'Von Wray (Georgia Southern), Hylton brought home two more runs on a two-RBI double extending the lead to 10, and Christian Davis (Southern) earned a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth inning on the mound to take the contest into the ninth with the Keys out in front by 10 Thursday night.

The game then went into a delay and following a five-minute weather stoppage, the game was called after eight innings due to rain, securing the shutout victory for Frederick Thursday night by a score of 10-0.

Frederick returns home for a three-game series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, with first pitch for game one of the series set for Friday night at 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Friday's game will have postgame fireworks presented by Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley.

