Bice Curbs Skid

August 8, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Emmett Bice's start leads the Cutters to a 5-4 win over the Black Bears in the series finale, snapping the Cutters six-game losing streak.

Bice worked a season-high seven innings, allowing two runs on three hits. The College of Charleston product struck out a season-high eight en-route to his first win of the season.

Mitch McCabe opened the scoring for the Cutters, lining a 367-foot solo home run to left in the 2nd inning. It was his 2nd home run of the season.

Levi Perrell drove in the tying run in the bottom of the 7th inning, finishing the game 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Mark Shallenberger plated the go-ahead run in the same inning, finishing the night 1-for-5 with a single.

Parker Kruglewicz earned his 2nd save of the season, striking out three of the four batters he faced in the top of the 9th inning.

Williamsport finishes the regular season series with West Virginia, posting a 7-7-1 record against the Black Bears

WP: Emmett Bice (1-1)

LP: Michael Gemma (1-1)

SV: Parker Kruglewicz (2)

Crosscutters Record: 6-12 2nd half, 28-20 Overall

Next Game: Friday, August 9th vs Trenton

Next Home Game: Friday, August 9th vs Trenton

Promotion: Potato Capers Friday/ Potato Capers Socks/ Columbia/Montour Counties Night

