Spikes Rally from Big Deficit, But Fall to Yankees, 14-13, in Record-Setting Affair

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Down 13-3 after four innings, the State College Spikes mounted a furious rally that included a club record-tying five hits for David Vinsky and two homers for Andrew Warner, but fell just short in a 14-13 defeat against the Staten Island Yankees on Saturday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The combined 27 runs set a new record for a Spikes (15-14) game, beating the old record of 25 runs in State College's 13-12, 10-inning loss to Auburn on July 9, 2017. State College also notched a new season high with 18 hits.

Vinsky produced three runs batted in, scored two runs, and collected two doubles in a 5-for-5 performance as he matched Ciro Rosero's five hits in an August 8, 2008 home game against Williamsport.

Warner bumped his 2019 home run total to five with a pair of blasts that started with a seventh-inning solo shot to center field that cut the deficit to 13-9. The Columbia College product then smashed a two-run homer to the scoreboard in left field that was estimated at 402 feet to make it 14-12 in the ninth.

Brylie Ware followed Warner's second homer with a double of his own in the ninth, then advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Stanley Espinal sacrifice fly to bring the Spikes within a run. However, Shane Benes flied out to center field right after to end the game.

Staten Island (13-14) surged into the lead with five runs in the first inning, then plated eight runs in the fourth to establish a 10-run advantage. The onslaught included a three-run homer for Andres Chaparro, his second of the year, and a grand slam for Ezequiel Duran, his fourth of the season.

The Yankees tacked on a needed run in the ninth when Matt Pita and Jeremy Seitz produced back-to-back doubles before the Spikes' last gasp. Seitz collected three hits to lead Staten Island, including two doubles.

Donivan Williams went 3-for-5 with a double to help the State College offense.

Spikes starter Jacob Schlesener (1-3) lasted just 2/3 of an inning and took the loss. Schlesener was charged with five runs on four hits and three walks while striking out one batter.

Wellington Diaz (2-1) got the win in a starting role for Staten Island, going five innings and yielding six runs, four of them earned, on eight hits and a walk over five innings. Diaz struck out two batters in the effort.

The Spikes and Yankees will return to action for the middle game of their three-game set at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park with a 6:05 p.m. matchup on Sunday. State College will send 2019 fourth-round draft choice Andre Pallante (1-0) to the mound, with fifth-round pick Connor Thomas (2-0) set to follow him in a "piggyback" setup. Staten Island will go with left-hander T.J. Sikkema (0-0).

fans can look forward to the return of David "The Bullet" Smith as he brings his record-setting Human Cannonball act back to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, with a post-game blast-off after the 6:05 p.m. game. In addition, FIREWORKS presented by Penn State Health Medical Group will light up the skies after the contest.

Plus, it will be Military Appreciation Night as Lion Country Kia presents the festivities. The Spikes will also wear their special Patriotic Hats for the game, which are up for bids now in a Patriotic Hat Auction benefiting Local Military Personnel, also presented by Lion Country Kia. Bidding will take place on the LiveSource app, which can be downloaded at LiveSourceApp.com.

Sunday's game will also be televised live by WHVL-TV, with Joe Putnam and Josh Sperber on the call.

It's also a Sunday Kids Day, presented by First National Bank, with a pre-game catch on the field and post-game kids run the bases. Plus, the first 250 kids 12 and under eat and play free with a voucher for a free hot dog, chips and small soda to go with a one-time free-play pass for Ike's Kids Zone.

Monday, the series concludes with the first Super Splash Day of the season. The Spikes and Yankees will meet at noon, and Ike's Kids Zone will turn into the Splash Zone. In addition, it's a Monday Buck Day presented by 95.3 FM 3WZ, with $1 hot dogs, peanut boats and small sodas, and a MillerCoors Monday featuring half-price Miller Lite and Coors Light from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets for all three games, as well as every game on the 2019 home schedule, are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action on Sunday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, at 5:35 p.m. with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The Spikes' radio broadcast can also be heard worldwide through the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com, provided by the club's flagship radio home, NEWSRADIO 1390 WRSC, as well as the TuneIn Radio app.

