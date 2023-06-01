Spikes Promo Wave Topped by Sean Clifford Limited Edition VIP Bobblehead

(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - There's even more in store forState College Spikes fans as the 40-game regular season home schedule, matching the biggest in franchise history, starts off tomorrow with Opening Night presented by PSECU at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The next wave of the Spikes' home schedule release offers the chance for fans to purchase an exclusive Sean Clifford 1923 VIP Bobblehead Package as part of the Sean Clifford Retirement Party on August 15, an epic Adventure Hunt with The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, BuccoMania Night on August 18, the inaugural Beer Runon August 3, plus much more.

Sean Clifford 1923 VIP Bobblehead Package

In addition to the already announced Sean Clifford Retirement Party and Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Lion Country Kia on Saturday, July 15, fans will have the chance to purchase the exclusive Sean Clifford Limited Edition 1923 VIP Bobblehead Package for $75. The package includes a Limited Edition VIP bobblehead depicting Green Bay's newest quarterback in the style of the black and white 1923 team picture, complete with rocking chair, as well as aDiamond Club seatto the July 15 game and entrance into an Exclusive Pre-Game Meet & Greet and Autograph Session with Clifford himself.

The VIP bobblehead, which is different than the bobblehead presented by Lion Country Kiathat will go to the first 1,000 fans, is only available through this special package.

Penn State Football Uplifting Athletes at World Record First Pitch

The Spikes will be hosting a World Record First Pitch attempt on Sunday, June 11 before the 4:05 p.m. game against the Frederick Keys, and we'll have a little help with that as members of Penn State Football Uplifting Athletes will be on hand at the ballpark during the game.

Penn State Football Uplifting Athletes members will be visiting with Uplifting Athletes families at the Spikes game in advance of the 20thanniversary edition of Lift for Life, which will take place on June 22 at the Lasch Turf Field.

The World Record First Pitchon June 11 will also be preceded by the kickoff edition of Pre-Game Catch on the Field presented by curavetti, which will take place at each Sunday home game this season. Fans can play catch on the field from 3:00 to 3:30 p.m., and the first 100 kids at each catch will receive a Spikes Youth Baseball Glove Giveaway presented by curavetti.

In addition, Golden Israel-Achumba, the offensive lineman who sang the National Anthem prior to this year's Blue-White Game, will once again perform the Anthem prior to the Spikes game on June 11.

Adventure Hunt

The Spikes and The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau are gearing up for a quest unlike any other as part of Adventure Night at Medlar Field on Saturday, June 24. The Adventure Night festivities will serve as the culmination of an Adventure Hunt that spans Centre County, with fans seeking the treasures that abound throughout the area - the Rowland Theatre, the Nittany Lion Shrine, the Centennial Pigs, Talleyrand Park, Penn's Cave Farm-Nature-Wildlife Park, and the Pennslvania Military Museum - and sending their photos to the Spikes and The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau on social media.

One lucky fan that completes the Adventure Hunt being chosen to win the $1,000 Grand Prize Treasure Chest, which features prizes from the State College Spikes, The Tavern Restaurant, Downtown Bellefonte, Downtown State College, Tait Farm, Penn's Cave Farm-Nature-Wildlife Park, Central PA 4th Fest, and the Rowland Theatre.

Collect your Adventure Hunt Mapby heading to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau in Downtown State College, and other select locations in Centre County.

Plus, the first 100 fans to complete the Adventure Hunt will all receive special Spikes/HVAB Fedoras and tickets to the June 24 game, just in time to catch the latest installment of the Indiana Jones franchise in theaters premiering on June 30!

BuccoMania Night

On Friday, August 18, the Spikes will team up with their MLB Community Ally Programpartners, the Pittsburgh Pirates, to generate a little more excitement at the ballpark on BuccoMania Night as part of the 6:35 p.m. game against the West Virginia Black Bears. Fans will be entertained by special appearances from the Pirate Parrot, the Pirates Pierogies, and the Bucco Brigade, with plenty of mirth and merriment from the time the gates open to the general public at 5:30 p.m. all the way through the night. Enjoy a special in-game Pirates T-Shirt Toss, and marvel as the spectacle of the Pierogy Race moves from the Steel City to Happy Valley for one night only!

Beer Run

On Thursday, August 3, as part of $1 Beer Night, fans 21 and older will have the chance to be part of the inaugural Beer Run at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. For a Thirsty $30, fans can get a Diamond Club seatto that night's game, a Beer Run Koozie, and three beers which they will drink during the post-game Beer Run.The new spin on the dash of the refreshments will feature contestants making three laps of the grass surrounding the infield, with a drink at the end of each lap. Visibly intoxicated patrons will NOT be allowed to participate in the Beer Run, but the first-place winner of the dash will receive the one-of-a-kind Golden Deer Bat.

Fitness Night #MeatTheChallenge Gym Membership Giveaway

Fitness Night on Friday, July 7 will also include Dollar Dog Night, with all glizzies just $1 each, and those fans who push themselves to the limit and #MeatTheChallenge by downing a hot dog for every inning of the game will be entered into a drawing, with one lucky fan winning a free 12-month membership to East Coast Health & Fitness to help deal with the aftermath.

Gift Card Grab

There will be plenty of ways to win on Saturday, August 19 with the Gift Card Grab at Medlar Field. Following the 6:35 p.m. game against the West Virginia Black Bears, 50 fans will be selected to come onto the field and dash to the Gift Card of their choice. Every fan will be a winner, but someone could find themselves an even bigger winner with a gift approaching four figures!

The August 19 festivities also include the LaVar Leap Bobblehead Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans to honor College Football Hall of Famer LaVar Arrington on Salute to 1998 Night, as well as a spectacular Sounds of 1998 FIREWORKS show presented by College Township to cap off the evening.

Baseball Barbie Game

In honor of the dolls hitting the silver screen this summer, it's Baseball Barbie Night on Sunday, July 16 at the Spikes' 4:05 p.m. game against the Frederick Keys. Fans can enter to win Life in the Dream Suite as one lucky fan will win a night in a 20-person Luxury Suite in the Geisinger Champions Club for the game of their choice. Also, any fan named "Barb" or "Ken" gets their ticket for half-price, excluding suites and picnics.

Ag Night

The Spikes will salute a staple of Happy Valley and Pennsylvania as a whole on Saturday, August 8 with Ag Night at Medlar Field during the 6:35 p.m. game against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. A night full of tributes to the agriculture industry will finish off with a Morgan Wallen Themed FIREWORKS show after the game.

The current promotional schedule is available online at StateCollegeSpikes.com, and it all begins with Opening Nightpresented by PSECU, tomorrow at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park when the Spikes take on the Williamsport Crosscutters with first pitch scheduled to fly at 6:35 p.m.

In addition to the Salute to Baseball Music FIREWORKS presented by PSECU, fans can enter throughout the game for the chance at the $25,000 Opening Night Pitching Challenge. One lucky fan will be drawn in the latter portion of the game to come down to the pitching mound, with one chance to throw a pitch the regulation 60 feet, 6 inches through the target at home plate, with 25 grand on the line if you can do it!

Plus, the first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Schedule Magnet Giveaway presented by PSECU, and all kids 12 and under can join us on the field after the game for the inaugural Kids Run the Bases Home Run Edition of the season, presented by Mount Nittany Health.

It's also the first 4 for $44 Friday of the season, presented by 93.7 3WZ, with four Diamond Club or Field Box seats, four hot dogs and four regular sodas available for just $44 - a value of up to $88! 4 for $44 packages are available in person at the Medlar Field Ticket Office or by phone at 814-272-1711.

Fans of age will also be able to partake in the first drink special of the season with 16-ounce Michelob Ultra and Yuengling drafts available at half-price from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The Opening Weekend fun also includes Pride Night the following evening on Saturday, July 3, with a Pride Hat Giveaway presented by Chumley's Cocktail Bar for the first 500 as well as a fantastic FIREWORKS show presented by Penn State Health after the game.

Fans can buy and download single-game tickets for all 40 games on the Spikes' 2023 home schedule by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

More ticket packages, including Flex Books and an array of group and hospitality options for the 2023 season, are currently on sale by calling the Spikes at (814) 272-1711. Additional information on all club ticketing options, as well as team news and schedule info, can be viewed at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

