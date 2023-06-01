Spikes' Dominant Pitching Effort Earns 4-0 Win Over Crosscutters

June 1, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - State College Spikes News Release







WILLIAMSPORT, Pa.-Kelan Hooverset the tone for the State College Spikes on the mound with four no-hit innings, andJacob Odle,Spencer HillandDaniel Padysakcombined with him to post a three-hit shutout as the State College Spikes topped the Williamsport Crosscutters, 4-0, in the Major League Baseball Draft League season opener on Thursday night at Historic Bowman Field.

Hoover, a product of Florida Southwestern College, faced just one batter over the minimum in his first Spikes (1-0) start. The right-hander gave up just one walk and erased a batter who reached base via error by eliciting a double play.

Odle (1-0) then followed and, although he allowed the Crosscutters' (0-1) first hit on aJacob Harpersingle in the sixth, struck out two batters over two scoreless innings. After Hill pitched a 1-2-3 seventh, Padysak (1) struck out three batters over the course of a six-out save.

The Spikes took advantage of a 10-1 margin in walks and the better part of a 3-1 margin in errors as well, manufacturing runs from the jump.Aden Howardled off the game with a walk, stole second, moved to third on a throwing error by the catcher and scored onAddison Smith's sacrifice fly to give State College the early lead.

Robby Morgan IVallowed the Spikes to tack on another run in the fifth as he singled and stole second and third in succession before scoring on a passed ball. Morgan then played a key role in another State College run in the seventh, reaching on a two-out error that prolonged the inning and allowedMatthew Bardowellto drive in a run with a bases-loaded walk.

Morgan then scored from second after Bardowell reached on the final Williamsport error of the night in the ninth.

The Spikes return to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Friday night to face the Crosscutters in the second game of their season-opening four-game series. The 6:35 p.m. matchup will feature 6'7" right-handerCaden Kaelberout of Washington State on the mound for the Spikes against Williamsport rightyParker Burgess.

It'sOpening Nightpresented byPSECUtomorrow at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park as well, featuring aSalute to Baseball Music FIREWORKS showpresented byPSECU after the game. In addition, fans can enter throughout the game for the chance at the$25,000 Opening Night Pitching Challenge. One lucky fan will be drawn in the latter portion of the game to come down to the pitching mound, with one chance to throw a pitch the regulation 60 feet, 6 inches through the target at home plate, with 25 grand on the line if you can do it!

Plus, the first 500 fans through the gates will receive aSchedule Magnet Giveawaypresented by PSECU, and all kids 12 and under can join us on the field after the game for the inauguralKids Run the Bases Home Run Editionof the season, presented byMount Nittany Health.

It's also the first4 for $44 Fridayof the season presented by93.7 3WZ, with four Diamond Club or Field Box seats, four hot dogs and four regular sodas available for just $44 - a value of up to $88! 4 for $44 packages are available in person at the Medlar Field Ticket Office or by phone at 814-272-1711.

Fans of age will also be able to partake in the first drink special of the season with 16-ounceMichelob UltraandYuenglingdrafts available at half-price from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The Opening Weekend fun continues withPride Nightthe following evening on Saturday, July 3, featuring aPride Hat Giveawaypresented byChumley's Cocktail Barfor the first 500 as well as a fantasticFIREWORKSshow presented byPenn State Healthafter the game.

Tickets forOpening Nightpresented byPSECUon Friday, as well Saturday's home game and all 40 games on the Spikes' biggest regular season home schedule in franchise history, are available now. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. until the end of the game on Saturday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the full 2023 promotional schedule, by visitingStateCollegeSpikes.com.

More ticket packages, including Flex Books and an array of group and hospitality options for the 2023 season, are currently on sale by calling the Spikes at (814) 272-1711. Additional information on all club ticketing options, as well as team news and schedule info, can be viewed at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.