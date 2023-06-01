Cutters Walk Ten In Loss

June 1, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Williamsport, PA - Five Crosscutters pitchers combined to walk 10 Spikes batters as Williamsport fell 4-0 to State College on Opening Night.

Tyler Kennedy got the start for the Crosscutters, and allowed just one run (earned) over two and a third innings. The right-hander allowed a pair of hits and walked three batters, striking out three, in the loss.

State College took an early 1-0 lead when Aden Howard scored on an Addison Smith sacrifice fly to left field, just two batters into the game.

Jacob Hasty gave the Cutters two and a third innings of scoreless relief, striking out a team-high four batters along the way. Hasty allowed a hit and a walk in the outing.

Drew Bryan surrendered the second run to the Spikes in the top of the 6th inning, his lone inning of relief. The run was earned, as Bryan walked two and struck out one in the frame.

The walks continued into the 7th as reliever Colby Klepper issued three with two outs, including a bases loaded walk that extended the Spikes' lead to 3-0. Klepper did not allow a hit, nor did he strike out a batter. The run was unearned.

Ethan O'Neal provided two solid innings of relief, allowing one unearned run to score on a hit and a walk. O'Neal struck out three and threw one of two perfect frames for the Cutters.

Offensively for Williamsport, catcher Jacob Harper, 1st basemen Gage Gundy and center fielder Ryan Vogel each collected a hit for the Cutters on the night. Gundy provided a double, the lone extra base hit of the night for the Crosscutters.

The Crosscutters head to State College Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Cutters Carvings: The 10 walks allowed surpassed the 2022 high of 9, which was done at State College on June 11th... Williamsport was held hitless through five innings...The Cutters had two runners reach scoring position in the loss...

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.