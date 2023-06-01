West Virginia Black Bears Announce First-Half Roster on MLB Draft League Opening Day

GRANVILLE, W.Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears today announced the official roster for the first half of the MLB Draft League season. The initial roster features four members of the West Virginia University baseball team - Caleb McNeely, Dayne Leonard, Tevin Tucker and Kevin Dowdell - along with Morgantown natives Ross Mulhall and Aaron Jamison, and recent WVU commit, Lincoln Pack.

Joining the Bears from across the clubhouse, Caleb McNeely, Dayne Leonard and Tevin Tucker make their Black Bears debut, while pitcher and outfielder Kevin Dowdell returns to the team after playing for the inaugural Draft League squad in 2021.

McNeely, a redshirt senior from Versailles, Kentucky, has been a featured player in the heart of Coach Randy Mazey's lineup since joining the Mountaineers prior to the 2023 season. His .301 BA, 48 RBI and 13 home runs place him fourth in team batting average and second in RBI and homers on one of the Big 12's most prolific offensive teams.

Catcher Dayne Leonard takes his place behind the plate for West Virginia after two years under Coach Mazey. After transferring from Virginia Tech, Leonard made an impact at the plate on both sides of the game. With .285 BA and the top caught-stealing rate in the Big 12 Conference, Leonard is a welcome addition to the Black Bears roster.

Another familiar face to The Mon, Tevin Tucker joins the Bears after a five-year stint with the Mountaineers. In 57 games, the Brooks Wallace Award semifinalist posted a .319 BA with 55 runs and 59 hits during his final season, scoring career-highs along the way. Despite being redshirted in 2021 due to injury, Tucker started all four years he played for WVU.

Kevin Dowdell returns to the Black Bears after playing for the Rochester Honkers in the collegiate summer Northwoods League last season. The two-way player from Montevallo, Alabama, made his first appearance for the Bears as the starting pitcher on Opening Day in 2021. Dowdell committed to the Mountaineers after the inaugural MLB Draft League season, going on to make 20 appearances on the mound with a career 6.75 ERA and a .203 BA in 11 starts.

From Morgantown, Shepherd University power-hitter Ross Mulhall returns to the Black Bears after playing 10 games for West Virginia in 2022. Among a list of awards, Mulhall was named D2CCA All-Atlantic Region Second Team, NCBWA All-Atlantic Region Second Team and First Team All-PSAC East in 2023. Additionally, high school graduates and WVU commits, Lincoln Pack and Aaron Jamison join the young Bears' squad for the first half of the season. Pack, a utility player and recent graduate of Waynesburg Central High School (PA) signed to play for the Mountaineers last fall. Jamison, who played for the Morgantown High School Mohigans, also committed to WVU prior to joining the Black Bears. Jamison was named the Prep Baseball Report West Virginia Player of the Year in 2022 after his junior season, batting .396 with 14 home runs and 44 RBI.

West Virginia begins its season, today, on the road at Eastwood Field in Niles, Ohio, against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. The Black Bears return to The Mon for the Home Opener on Tuesday, June 6, for a 2022 championship rematch versus the Williamsport Crosscutters. The Home Opener features a championship pennant and 2023 magnet schedule giveaway, "2sDAY AT THE PARK" discounts on tickets and concessions, and post-game fireworks presented by WVU Medicine.

For more information or to view the full West Virginia Black Bears roster, please visit www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.

