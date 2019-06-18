Spikes Outlast Crosscutters in Extras for 4-2 Victory

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Moises Castillo gave the State College Spikes the lead for good in the tenth inning with his second RBI double of the game, and the Spikes ran their 2019 road record to 4-0 with a 4-2 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Tuesday night at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

The Spikes are now 4-1 on the season, matching the 2013 and 2014 editions for the best start after five games in franchise history and good for sole possession of first place in the New York-Penn League's Pinckney Division. State College's 4-0 start in road contests is also the best-ever since the club was founded in 2006.

Castillo drilled a two-out liner down the left field line to score Edwin Figuera and put the Spikes ahead. The State College shortstop had earlier plated Dariel Gomez with his two-bagger in the fifth for the first RBI of his Spikes career.

Carlos Soto followed Castillo with a double of his own to add the Spikes' insurance run in the tenth, and Fabian Blanco (2) recovered from hitting the first batter he faced in the tenth to strike out the next three and nail down the win.

State College pitchers struck out 16 Williamsport (2-3) batters as a staff, with eight coming from starter Jacob Schlesener. Schlesener, who struck out five consecutive hitters at one point, allowed two runs, two hits and a hit batsman over five scoreless frames.

Eli Kraus (1-1) earned the win with two scoreless innings of work over the eighth and ninth. Kraus allowed two hits, but struck out two batters and picked off a baserunner.

The Spikes took the opening lead of the game in the second when Gomez tagged his first home run of the season, a 426-foot solo shot to center field off Crosscutters starter Leonel Aponte.

Williamsport tied the game in the seventh, though, starting with Logan Simmons's solo homer to left to lead off the inning. Brayan Gonzalez then doubled two batters later, and stole third before coming home on a Junior Gonzalez wild pitch.

Alejandro Made (0-1) took the loss in relief for Williamsport. Made gave up two runs, one of them earned, on two hits over two innings. Made also struck out two batters.

Wednesday, the scene shifts to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park as the Spikes and Crosscutters meet for the second game of the three-game set at 7:05 p.m., with the finale to follow on Thursday at the same time in State College. Right-hander Inohan Paniagua (0-0) makes his second Spikes start on Wednesday. Williamsport will send right-hander Rafael Carvajal to the hill for his first start of the season.

Fans can start the short homestand by enjoying Half-Craft Wednesday, presented by 99.5 THE BUS, featuring half-price craft beers, wine and spirits from 6-8 p.m., as well as half-price Outfield Bleacher seats to enjoy all of the fun. Wednesday will also be Salute to 2nd's Night, as the Spikes pay homage to the second-best, second-most and the seconds who followed the firsts during the second home date of the 2019 home schedule.

Then, on Thursday, fans can bring their dogs to the ballpark as well for the first Bark in the Park Night of the year, presented by Metzger Animal Hospital, NEWSRADIO 1390 WRSC and the Centre Daily Times. Complete Bark in the Park policies and procedures are available online at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

The Spikes are also wearing special Bark in the Park jerseys featuring a collage of dog photos submitted by fans earlier this year. The jerseys will be up for bids throughout the 2019 season via the Spikes' partnership with LiveSource, and fans can place their bids throughout the year on the LiveSource app, available via Google Play and the App Store. Proceeds from the Bark in the Park jersey auctions will benefit local animal rescues.

It's the first Thirsty Thursday of the year as well, presented by BIG Froggy 101. Fans of age can still enjoy the Thursday tradition of $1 12-oz. domestic draft beers from 6-8 p.m., and the evening also will be enhanced with $2 16-oz. domestic cans and $2 Otto's Apricot Wheat drafts, also available from 6-8 p.m.

Tickets for Wednesday and Thursday's games, as well as every game on the 2019 home schedule, are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action on Wednesday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, at 6:35 p.m. with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The Spikes' radio broadcast can also be heard worldwide through the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com, provided by the club's flagship radio home, NEWSRADIO 1390 WRSC, as well as the TuneIn Radio app.

