Arms Dazzle, Ritter Homers in 4-1 Win

BROOKLYN, NY - The Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, combined a two-hitter in a 4-1 victory over the Aberdeen Ironbirds in the finale of a two-game set at MCU Park.

W: Bryant (1-0)

L: Stauffer (0-1)

SV: Goggin (1)

Cyclones HR: Ritter (1)

BIG MOMENTS

Garrison Bryant spun 4 2/3 innings of one-run ball, allowing two hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in his Cyclones debut. The 20-year-old righty retired the first nine batters he faced.

Luke Ritter blasted his first professional home run, a 102-mph exit velocity two-run shot off the left field foul pole, giving Brooklyn a 4-0 lead in the third.

Nathan Jones tossed two scoreless innings, striking out five Ironbirds. In his first start, and professional debut, the Mets' 5th-round pick from Northwestern State did not allow a hit.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

Garrison Bryant: W, 4 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

Nathan Jones: 2 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 5 K

Dan Goggin: 1 IP, 0 H, 1 K

NEWS & NOTES

Nathan Jones and Dan Goggin each made their professional debuts.

The Cyclones took advantage of three Aberdeen errors.

Brooklyn returns home Friday night against the Staten Island Yankees at 7 p.m.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones at Lowell Spinners - Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.

LeLacheur Park - Lowell, MA

Probables: RHP Malky Mena (first start) vs. TBA

Audio: brooklyncyclones.com/listen

