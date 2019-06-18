Arms Dazzle, Ritter Homers in 4-1 Win
June 18, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
BROOKLYN, NY - The Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, combined a two-hitter in a 4-1 victory over the Aberdeen Ironbirds in the finale of a two-game set at MCU Park.
For the full box score, click here.
For the radio highlights, click here.
W: Bryant (1-0)
L: Stauffer (0-1)
SV: Goggin (1)
Cyclones HR: Ritter (1)
BIG MOMENTS
Garrison Bryant spun 4 2/3 innings of one-run ball, allowing two hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in his Cyclones debut. The 20-year-old righty retired the first nine batters he faced.
Luke Ritter blasted his first professional home run, a 102-mph exit velocity two-run shot off the left field foul pole, giving Brooklyn a 4-0 lead in the third.
Nathan Jones tossed two scoreless innings, striking out five Ironbirds. In his first start, and professional debut, the Mets' 5th-round pick from Northwestern State did not allow a hit.
KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS
Garrison Bryant: W, 4 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K
Nathan Jones: 2 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 5 K
Dan Goggin: 1 IP, 0 H, 1 K
NEWS & NOTES
Nathan Jones and Dan Goggin each made their professional debuts.
The Cyclones took advantage of three Aberdeen errors.
Brooklyn returns home Friday night against the Staten Island Yankees at 7 p.m.
WHAT'S NEXT
Cyclones at Lowell Spinners - Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.
LeLacheur Park - Lowell, MA
Probables: RHP Malky Mena (first start) vs. TBA
Audio: brooklyncyclones.com/listen
• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...
New York-Penn League Stories from June 18, 2019
- Arms Dazzle, Ritter Homers in 4-1 Win - Brooklyn Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.