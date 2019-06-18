Tonight's Game against Staten Island Postponed

Staten Island, NY - Due to inclement weather, the game between the Connecticut Tigers and Staten Island Yankees has been postponed. The two teams will play tomorrow night in a doubleheader that begins at 5:00 p.m. Both games are scheduled to be seven inning contests at Richmond County Bank Ballpark.

This is the first time this season the Tigers have had a game postponed this season.

You can catch at the action of tomorrow's game on 1310 WICH or online at cttigers.com on the Norwich Courtyard by Marriott Connecticut Tigers Radio Network. Elijah Gonzalez will have the call of all the action for tomorrow night's doubleheader. The pregame show starts at 4:50 p.m.

