Spikes Fall to Thunder, 9-6, Despite Morales's Stellar Start

August 20, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Jordan Morales allowed just one unearned run over six innings in yet another quality outing on the mound, but the State College Spikes could not withstand a five-run eighth from the Trenton Thunder in taking a 9-6 defeat on Tuesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Morales, who called Medlar Field at Lubrano Park home for two seasons while at Penn State from 2022-23 before earning Third Team All-Big Ten honors at Purdue this past spring, struck out a total of seven batters while giving up six hits, two walks and a hit batsman. The southpaw has now gone six or more innings while allowing less than three runs in three of his four Spikes starts.

State College (16-13 2nd Half) bolstered Morales by building a 5-1 lead after six innings before Trenton (17-10 2nd Half) started its surge. Parker Coddou doubled in a run in the first before an error scored one run and Josh Spiegel's infield single scored another in the fourth. Caleb Hill then launched a fly ball to left that fell in for a two-run double in the sixth.

The Spikes responded to Jack O'Reilly's two-run double for the Thunder in the seventh when Kyle Russell scored on Cam Bufford's fielder's choice to give them a 6-3 lead heading into the eighth. However, Trenton started the inning with five straight hits, including Chase Engelhard's two-run double and RBI singles for Santino Rosso and Ryan Vogel, to build a lead they would not relinquish.

Coddou, Hill and Grant Norris all provided multi-hit games for the Spikes. Nick Palumbo (0-1) took the loss after being charged with all of the Thunder runs in the eighth.

Thunder reliever Chase Denner (1-0) finished the game with 2 2/3 perfect innings for the win. Denner recorded four strikeouts. Chris Reeder went 3-for-4 at the plate for Trenton.

With the loss, the Spikes fell to two games back of first-place Trenton in the MLB Draft League's second-half standings with 14 games remaining on the schedule. State College did keep just a half-game back of second-place Mahoning Valley.

Wednesday, the Spikes take on the Thunder in the second game of their three-game set at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Right-hander Nick Hohenstein (2-0), the owner of a 1.73 ERA over 26 innings for State College, gets the ball for the Spikes. Trenton is scheduled to send right-hander Alec Rodriguez (3-2) to the hill.

Fans can meet and greet Bellefonte baseball legend Eric Milton, who comes back to Happy Valley 25 years after becoming the second Bellefonte native to throw a no-hitter in the major leagues, and the sixth in Minnesota Twins history, when he accomplished the feat against the Anaheim Angels on September 11, 1999. Milton will sign autographs during the game as well, and fans who missed out on the Eric Milton No-Hitter 25th Anniversary Commemorative Poster Giveaway two weeks ago can still be part of the fun as the giveaway goes to the first 500 fans on Wednesday as well.

It's also a Glizzy and Wine Wednesday at the ballpark, presented by Seven Mountains Wine Cellars and WOWY Radio, with half-price Country Store Brand hot dogs available at half-price all night long and half-price Seven Mountains Wine Cellars wine from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., as well as half-price Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy drafts from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Then, the skies light up on Thursday as a rescheduled FIREWORKS show presented by Penn State Health will thrill fans after the 6:35 p.m. series finale. It's also $1 Beer Night at Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS, with $1 12-oz. select beers and $2 12-oz. craft beers available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets to Wednesday and Thursday's games, and all eight remaining home games on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park through September 3, fans can call 814-272-1711 or visit the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Wednesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 20, 2024

