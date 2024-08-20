Cutters Shutout In Series Opener

The Cutters defense turned a season-high four double plays in the series opener but the offense was shutout in a 2-0 loss to the Frederick Keys on Tuesday night at Nymeo Field.

The double plays were turned twice by Binder-Taylor-Donahue, once by Taylor-Perrell-Donahue and once by Donahue- Perrell-Berrier.

Williamsport's offense was only able to record four singles during the game. Porter Brown recorded two of the four with Ali LaPread and Jacob Corson each adding one. Cory Taylor and Mark Shallenberger also both reached base safely in the contest after being hit by a pitch.

Zachary Murray took the loss for the Cutters tonight after a six inning start that allowed two runs on twelve hits, one walk and three strikeouts, falling to 6-3 overall in 2024.

Logan Berrier threw an inning of no-hit relief while Parker Kruglewicz allowed one hit and no runs in his inning of relief.

On the Frederick side, starter Jake Curtis improved to 3-1 after throwing a complete game shutout of Williamsport, allowing just four runs, two hit batters, no walks, and seven strikeouts on 104 pitches.

Williamsport and Frederick continue this series on Wednesday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. from Nymeo Field and live coverage will be available on Crosscutters.com and the MLB.tv App.

WP: Jake Curtis (3-1)

LP: Zachary Murray (6-3)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 7-19 2nd Half, 29-27 Overall

Next Game: Wednesday, August 21st at Frederick, 11:00 a.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, August 23rd vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Post-Game Fireworks, Pin Giveaway #1, Potato Capers Friday, Financial Services Customer Appreciation Night, Launch-A-Ball

