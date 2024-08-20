Ryan Vogel, Jay Allmer Earn MLB Draft League Weekly Honors

August 20, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

NEW YORK - The MLB Draft League announced that Trenton's Ryan Vogel and Frederick's Jay Allmer were named Hitter and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for the period of Aug. 12-18.

Vogel, 23, earned Hitter of the Week honors after batting .391 (9-for-23) with four doubles, one triple, five runs scored and four RBI in six games for the Thunder. The outfielder led all MLB Draft League hitters during the period in doubles and extra-base hits (5) and was second in total bases (15). He also finished third in slugging (.652) and hits (tied), fourth in steals (tied) and fifth in OPS.

Vogel hit safely in five of six games for Trenton, producing multiple hits on three occasions. He was 1-for-4 with a triple and a walk at West Virginia to begin the week and concluded the three-game series by going 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base. Vogel reached base twice against Frederick on Aug. 16, going 1-for-4 with a walk and RBI, and was 2-for-3 with a double and two steals the following day. He continued to swing a hot bat in the series finale, finishing 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored, an RBI and a walk.

Vogel has registered a hit in 12 of 13 games for the Thunder in August en route to a .347 (17-for-49) monthly average. His 1.039 OPS in that span has lifted his season OPS from .800 to .937, and he's shown more power by racking up 10 extra-base hits after totaling two in 10 games during July. Overall, Vogel has hit .326 (28-for-86) with a .449 OBP and .488 slugging in 23 games as a professional player in the Draft League. He's scored 21 runs and stolen 10 bases in 12 attempts.

A Metamora, Ill., native, Vogel played for the Williamsport Crosscutters during the first half (pre-MLB Draft) portion of the 2023 Draft League season, hitting .197 (15-for-76) over 22 games. In five seasons at Bradley, Vogel hit .304 (225-for-740) with 18 home runs, 33 doubles and four triples, finishing with a .404 OBP and .432 slugging. He totaled 102 RBI, 56 steals and 158 runs scored in 200 games, making 198 starts. A two-time All-Missouri Valley Conference honorable mention (2022-23), Vogel's defense in center field earned him a spot on the MVC's All-Defense Team (2023) as well as Bradley baseball's Kirby Puckett Gold Glove Award (2021).

Allmer, 22, garnered Pitcher of the Week honors after he recorded three saves in as many opportunities for the Keys while posting a 0.00 ERA in four appearances overall. The right-handed reliever led all Draft League pitchers during the period in ERA (tied), saves and games (tied).

Allmer recorded the save in Frederick's win over Williamsport on Aug. 12, delivering two hitless innings with two strikeouts, and added two more strikeouts in his subsequent outing against the Crosscutters on Aug. 14. Allmer delivered a perfect frame at Trenton on Aug. 15, picking up his second save of the week, and then locked down the save against the Keys on Aug. 17, notching a strikeout during a scoreless ninth.

Allmer is 2-0 and has converted four saves in as many opportunities while pitching in 11 games for the Keys in the professional portion of the Draft League season. He's compiled 12 strikeouts against three walks in 14 1/3 innings, posting a 1.05 WHIP and .235 BAA (12-for-51). Allmer has not allowed a run in seven appearances in August, during which he's lowered his season ERA from 5.68 to 2.51.

A Cary, N.C., native, Allmer led Seton Hall's staff this year in saves (5) and finished second in ERA (2.73), making 25 appearances. He had 35 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings. Making 43 relief appearances in two seasons with the Pirates, Allmer was 2-8 with 10 saves, a 3.61 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings.

