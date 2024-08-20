Jake Curtis Records Complete Game Shutout to Hand Keys Victory

August 20, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys took down the Williamsport Crosscutters in the first of three games Tuesday night, winning by a score of 2-0 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Led by a complete game shutout performance from Jake Curtis (Memphis) the Keys needed just two runs to take down the Crosscutters as Curtis notched the first ever shutout of the season for Frederick on Tuesday night.

Following a scoreless first inning for both sides to begin the night, the Keys brought home the first run of the day on an RBI single from Damone Hale (New Mexico St), giving the home team the early 1-0 advantage heading into the third in the Key City.

After each team did not put any runs home in the third, Jake Curtis (Memphis) recorded his fourth scoreless inning of the night in 1-2-3 fashion, keeping his team ahead by one entering the fifth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Brandon Hylton (Stetson) added to the Keys lead in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI double, extending the Keys advantage to two at 2-0 going into the sixth, with Curtis set to return for a sixth inning of work on the mound up by two.

As both teams went scoreless in the sixth inning to keep it a 2-0 ballgame entering the seventh, Curtis got a seventh scoreless inning courtesy of another 1-2-3 frame, taking the game into the eighth with Frederick still ahead 2-0.

With both teams going scoreless in the eighth, Curtis returned for the ninth inning looking for the complete game shutout, and despite getting two runners on base for Williamsport, Curtis got the final out to finish out the game, recording a complete-game shutout to get Frederick the series opening win Tuesday night.

The Keys and Crosscutters will meet for the second time in as many days Wednesday morning for an early first pitch, with the start time set for 11 a.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Wednesday's game will represent Senior Day at the ballpark presented by MMI with Wag Wednesday also taking place, in which fans can bring their dogs to the game and take part in a pregame dog parade and a postgame owner and dog run the bases.

Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 20, 2024

