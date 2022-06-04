Spikes Fall to Crosscutters in 2022 Home Opener, 11-3

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The State College Spikes welcomed an enthusiastic crowd of 5,298 fans to Opening Night presented by PSECU on Friday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, but the Williamsport Crosscutters did their best to ruin the party as a six-run seventh inning put away an 11-3 victory.

Fans welcomed the return to action of the Spikes with post-game FIREWORKS presented by PSECU and Kids Run the Bases Home Run Edition presented by Mount Nittany Health. In addition, special guest Ji'Ayir Brown threw the season's ceremonial first pitch and signed autographs on the ballpark concourse during the game.

In game action, Daniel Irisarri plated the Spikes' (0-2) first run with a two-out RBI single in the fourth to cut the deficit to 2-1. However, the Crosscutters (2-0) added a pair of runs in the fifth inning and, after Carlos Aranda tripled and scored on Tommy Schroeder's groundout for State College, Williamsport tacked on a run in the sixth before notching its big seventh.

Luke Piper singled in a run, Josue Urdaneta brought in two and Eddie MIcheletti cleared the bases with a two-out double to finish off the Crosscutters' scoring.

Kevin Karstetter doubled and scored on Jake Mastillo's RBI single in the eighth to complete State College's offensive efforts.

Spikes starting pitcher Toine Harris logged two scoreless innings in his first mound appearance since the fall of 2021, walking one batter and striking out one. Casey Steward (0-1) took the loss in relief after giving up four runs, three of them earned, on seven hits over 2 2/3 innings. Steward also notched four strikeouts.

Williamsport reliever Luke Allain (1-0) picked up the win with a scoreless sixth inning in which he allowed one run and struck out one batter.

Saturday, the Spikes and Crosscutters continue their season-opening set with a 6:35 p.m. matchup at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport. State College will have right-hander Brock Blatter, a Montana high schooler already committed to pitch in college for Alabama, on the mound. Williamsport will go with right-hander Easton Sikorski.

Following games Saturday and Sunday in Williamport, the Spikes will start a jam-packed week on Tuesday against Mahoning Valley. The game is one of four at home this coming week for the Spikes, and the first 150 dogs will get Purple Puppy Bananas, presented by Juniper Village, on Bark in the Park Night and Paint the Park Purple Night presented by Juniper Village.

More big promotions include Education Day with a 10:35 a.m. start time against Williampsort on Wednesday, Pride Night featuring a Spikes Pride Night T-Shirt Giveaway for the first 500 fans, presented by Chumley's Cocktail Bar on a Thirsty Thursday, and FIREWORKS with a Sean Clifford Appearance as Happy Valley's QB1 signs autographs and throws out the first pitch.

Tickets 40 games on the Spikes' biggest regular season home schedule in franchise history, are available now. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the full 2022 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

More ticket packages, including Flex Books and an array of group and hospitality options for the 2022 season, are currently on sale by calling the Spikes at (814) 272-1711. Additional information on all club ticketing options, as well as team news and schedule info, can be viewed at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

