Cutters win second straight with blowout win

The Crosscutters scored 11 runs on 13 hits cruising to its second win in as many games to open the season. Seven of their runs were scored on extra base hits.

Jack O'Reilly, Logan Flood and Matthew Etzel led the way with two hits each in the game. They combined for four RBI and four runs through the first five innings. Flood and O'Reilly each had two doubles in their first at-bats.

The Cutters batted around in the top of the seventh scoring six runs on four hits. Josue Urdaneta picked up a two-RBI single and Eddie Micheletti added a pinch-hit three-RBI double.

Urdaneta had two RBI, two hits, a run scored and a walk. Luke Piper and Dante Leach each picked up an RBI.

Austin Marozas had a strong first outing allowing no runs and striking out two batters in three innings. The Spikes scored three runs against the Cutters' bullpen which combined for eleven more strikeouts. Luke Allain, Geo Camfield and Kyler Patterson each threw a scoreless frame.

WP: Luke Allain (1-0)

LP: Casey Steward (0-1)

SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 2-0

Next Game: Saturday, June 4, 2022 vs. State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Saturday, June 4, 2022 vs. State College, 6:35 p.m.

Post-Game Fireworks/Knoebels Kids Night

