Scrappers Host High School Valley All-Star Classic on Tuesday, June 7th

June 4, 2022 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







NILES, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are excited to announce they will be hosting the seventh annual High School Valley All-Star Classic, presented by Baird Brothers Fine Hardwoods and media partners 21 WFMJ and WBCB, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 6:00pm at Eastwood Field. The High School Valley All-Star Classic will feature elite high school players from the Mahoning Valley.

Tickets for the High School Valley All-Star Classic are on sale now and are $5 for General Admission Seats. They are available at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field, by calling 330-505-0000 or online at www.mvscrappers.com.

Mahoning Valley is one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, the State College Spikes, the Trenton Thunder, the West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters. For more information, visit mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.