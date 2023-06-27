Spikes Fall to Black Bears, 5-4, on Tuesday Night Walk-Off

GRANVILLE, W. Va.-Cam Bufforddrove in three runs for the State College Spikes, andCade Climiecollected three hits, butNoah Fisher's walk-off single to center field in the ninth won it for the West Virginia Black Bears, 5-4, on Tuesday night at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Bufford, the Spikes' (9-13) RBI leader out of Grambling State, doubled to the left-center field gap to plateAddison Smithand Climie in the first inning, then flared a single to center in the third to bring in Climie again.

Climie, a Texas A&M commit, produced a pair of single and a third-inning double while also turning a double play himself to finish the fourth inning.

Gabe Starksallowed three runs over four innings in his fifth start of the year, matching him for the team lead, beforeMatthew Linskeybounced back from allowing the tying run in the fifth inning to record three of his four strikeouts in the sixth.

Daniel Padysakdelivered two scoreless frames in the seventh and eighth, retiring the first five batters he faced and recording three strikeouts.

In the ninth,Mauricio Millanled off with a walk offJacob Odle(1-1), and, after aBraden Barrysingle to center moved him to second, advanced to third onTevin Tucker's bunt single to third.

Odle struck outCade Verduscobefore Fisher hit a fly ball to center field over a drawn-in outfield to provide the winning run.

Black Bears (13-9) relieverCarter Rees(2-0) picked up the win after allowing one hit and striking out two batters in a shutout ninth inning.

Wednesday, the Spikes and Black Bears meet at 6:30 p.m. at Monongalia County Ballpark in the middle game of their three-game set. University of Texas left-handerSam Walbridge(0-0) will get the ball for State College in his first start of the year after two relief appearances. West Virginia is slated to send right-handerRyan Schiefer(1-0) to the mound.

Following the trio of games in West Virginia, the Spikes will visit eastern Ohio for a three-game weekend series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers before returning home for two highlights of the long Independence Day weekend.

The skies over Happy Valley are getting set to light up like never before this July 3rd and 4thwith a double feature of fun as the PATRIOTIC FIREWORKS SPIKE-TACULAR presented by the PA Lotterybrings one of the biggest displays ever at a State College Spikes game on July 3rd, and the largestFIREWORKSshow in Pennsylvania returns with theCentral PA 4th Festto celebrate Independence Day on July 4th.

ThePATRIOTIC FIREWORKS SPIKE-TACULARshow, presented by the PA Lottery,is set to last approximately 20 minutes, with streams of light shooting high into the nighttime skies, after the Spikes' 6:35 p.m. game against the Williamsport Crosscutters on the 3rd. That night will also beMilitary Appreciation Nightat the ballpark, featuring aPenn State Navy ROTC Color Guardand tributes to the men and women who have served and continue to serve our country.

Then,the Central PA 4th Fest returns in full force on July 4 as Medlar Field serves as a VIP Viewing Area for the fully choreographed FIREWORKS display provided by Starfire Corporation. The home of the Spikes opens at 4 p.m. and will host live music fromYachtley CrewandGabe Stillman, plusKids Run the Baseson the field, kids activities in theGeisinger Kids Zone, and more during the celebration.

Fans can purchase their tickets now atStateCollegeSpikes.comandCentralPA4thFest.org.Individual Spikes VIP tickets start atjust $15,with Spikes VIP 4-Packs starting at just $40, with select packages including VIP Parking in thePorter Northlot for the day. Lawn VIPtickets are available for $20, with Lawn VIP 4-Packs available for $80that include VIP Parking in thesouth end of the Jordan East lot. Other a la carte parking options are also available. Larger groups can purchase10-person Pepsi Picnic Pavilion picnic table packages for $100, with limited availability.

A full schedule of Central PA 4th Fest events, plus VIP Parking & Viewing Information, is available at CentralPA4thFest.org.

