West Virginia Takes Game One Over State College in 5-4 Win

GRANVILLE, W.Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears took down the State College Spikes, 5-4, at Monongalia County Ballpark in a walk-off win on Tuesday night. The Bears bounced back after a loss to the Keys on Sunday with five runs on 10 hits in tonight's contest. Caleb McNeely and RJ Johnson led the Black Bears offense in production while Noah Fisher walked it off with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth.

West Virginia started at a deficit as State College took a two-run lead in the first inning. Two singles and a double off starting pitcher Tyson Heaton put the Spikes up two, but Heaton regained his composure and ended the inning with a strikeout.

The Bears retaliated with a run in the bottom of the second. After Spikes' starter Gabe Starks walked Nick Iannantone, Caleb McNeely plated him on a line-drive triple to cut the deficit in half.

In the top of the third, State College added to its lead with one run. Cameron Bufford got his second RBI of the evening on a single to center that scored Cade Climie, but the Bears' defense recovered to get the last two outs. After an unproductive home half, West Virginia headed into the fourth trailing 3-1.

The Black Bears' offense began to show signs of life in the bottom of the fourth inning. McNeely doubled on a ground ball to left field to put a runner in scoring position. The next at-bat, RJ Johnson smacked a liner to right fielder Chase Call to bring home McNeely. With Johnson on second, Dayne Leonard dropped another ball into center to score Johnson. Though the Bears ended the inning on double-play, they headed into the fifth tied with the Spikes.

West Virginia finally took the lead in the bottom of the fifth on a wild pitch. After a single put Braden Barry on base, two subsequent stolen bases advanced him 90 feet from home plate. A wild pitch by Spikes' reliever Matthew Linskey gave Barry enough time to score for a one-run lead.

But State College refused to go quietly and tied the game the next inning. In the top of the sixth and with the bases loaded, a wild pitch by Bears' righty Dylan Eskew gave the Spikes the run they needed to knot the game, 4-4.

The Bears' bullpen held the Spikes at bay through the middle of the ninth, with Evan Brandt, Brady Choban and Carter Rees combining for just one hit through three innings with four strikeouts. Both Choban and Rees recorded two in their single-inning appearances.

Heading into the bottom of the ninth, West Virginia needed a rally. State College manager Dave Trembley sent in right-handed pitcher Jacob Odle to close the game. In the first at-bat, Odle walked Mauricio Millan, who entered for catcher Kirk Liebert in the top of the inning. Two consecutive singles loaded the bases with Bears before a fly ball to center field by Noah Fisher advanced Millan across home for the walk-off win.

McNeely and Johnson led the team in offensive stats in Tuesday's game, as both Bears went two-for-four with one run and one RBI. Noah Fisher, who gained accolades for his clutch performance in the ninth, also made impressive plays on defense including a sliding catch and throw for an out the first play of the game.

West Virginia returns for the second game of the series against State College at The Mon on Wednesday evening for the first Bark in the Park date of the season. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

