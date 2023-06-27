INF Jevin Relaford transferred from Frederick to State College

Relaford joins the Spikes after playing 14 games for the Frederick Keys, including three against the Spikes. The Jacksonville, Florida native hit .226 with a .305 on-base percentage while collecting three doubles and three RBI's for the Keys. He was also a perfect 4-for-4 in stolen bases with Frederick. Relaford, whose father is former 11-year MLB player Desi Relaford, hit .305 with four homers, 37 RBI's and 14 stolen bases as he started all 52 games he played at Florida Southern this spring.

