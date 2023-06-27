Keys Hold on to Win Series Opener

Frederick, MD - The Keys are now .500 against the Williamsport Crosscutters and have secured their 13th victory of the season after tonight's 5-3 win at home.

Nolan Santos (Bethune-Cookman) threw a solid 6 innings in his start on Monday night ringing up 5 batters and only allowing 2 runs. His commanding outing secured him his first win of the season with the Frederick Keys.

The Frederick Keys struck first Monday night when Ariel Antigua (Trinity Christian Academy), who advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Luca Danos (William and Mary), came in to score on a Brennan Orf (Southern Illinois University Evansville) double.

The Crosscutters came back to tie the game in the top of the third inning on a 410ft solo shot by Joseph Sullivan (South Alabama). Unphased, Santos shut down the next two batters to continue into the bottom of the third.

In the 3rd inning Luca Danos singled to center, putting a baserunner on in front of Kendrey Maduro who is tied for first in the league in home runs. Maduro continues to impress with his power, hitting a 403ft two-run homerun, his third on the season, to increase the Keys lead to 3-1.

In the top of the 6th the Crosscutters threatened to make a comeback when Ryan Ignoffo (Eastern Illinois) and Reed Chumley (Houston Christian) each singled. A walk to Nate LaRue (Auburn) loaded the bases with 1 out. Josiah Cromwick (Oregon) flew out to right field, scoring Ignoffo and advancing Chumley and LaRue. However, the push in the sixth inning was not enough and the Crosscutters continued into the bottom of the inning trailing 3-2.

The Keys increased their lead in the bottom of the sixth inning when Brennen Dorighi (Iowa) singled to get on in front of yet another Keys power hitter, A.J. Shaver. Shaver hit a two-run homerun to extend their lead 5-2.

Williamsport wasn't out of the game yet. Tyler Germanowski (Liberty) gave up a single and a stolen base to Stanley Tucker (Texas A&M) who came in to score on a single by Edwin Toribio (College of Central Florida) making the score 5-3. Germanowski finished off the inning strong, stranding a runner on first.

The Crosscutters would not score again and Nate Roof (North Greenville) would earn his first save of the season, facing four batters and only giving up a single hit in the top of the ninth inning.

Frederick looks to continue their impressive performance tomorrow against the Williamsport Crosscutters at 7pm ET at Nymeo Field.

Notes:

- A.J. Shaver and Kendrey Maduro are both tied in first place with 3 home runs on the season. They are joined by Trenton's Brendan O'Donnell (Rider) and Williamsport's Joseph Sullivan (South Alabama)

