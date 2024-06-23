Spikes Drop Series Finale to Keys on Sunday

June 23, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

FREDERICK, Md. - Carson Luna reached base twice with a single and a walk, though the State College Spikes were largely stifled on offense on Sunday afternoon against the Frederick Keys in a 12-0 defeat.

Luna, an 18-year-old infielder who is headed to the University of Texas this fall, drew a walk against Frederick (6-10) starter Justin Needles (1-0) in the third inning to become the Spikes' (9-9) first baserunner, then put State College in the hit column with a groundball single through the left side in the seventh.

Tyson Bass produced the other hit for the Spikes. Ben Harris (2-1) took the loss after being charged with six runs, just one of them earned, over three innings. Samuel Benjamin saw his 16-game on-base streak fall by the wayside as well. Both that string and Benjamin's 13-game hitting streak to start the year remain the best in the MLB Draft League in 2024, however.

Needles made his longest start of the year thus far with five hitless innings. The right-hander earned the win after striking out six batters and allowing just the walk to Luna.

Allan Gil-Fernandez hit a 419-foot, two-run homer to left-center field in the third to help power a five-run frame for the Keys. The homer was the second longest in the MLB Draft League this year.

After an off day on the schedule on Monday, the Spikes will head back on the road to take on the Trenton Thunder on Tuesday. The 7 p.m. matchup at Trenton Thunder Ballpark will start a three-game series.

Following the set in Trenton, the Spikes return to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park to start a stretch of 12 home games in the 14 matchups scheduled for June 28 to July 13.

Highlights of the upcoming weekend include BuccoMania Night, featuring the Pirate Parrot, the Pittsburgh Pierogies and the Bucco Brigade as part of the Spikes' MLB Community Ally Program partnership with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, June 29, along with FIREWORKS presented by Penn Highlands Healthcare and Penn Highlands Healthcare Cancer Survivors Night on the same evening, as well at Fitness Friday to begin the series, a Sunday Funday to finish it, and much, much more.

For tickets to all of the home games during the stretch from June 28 to July 13, as well as every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, fans can call 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Tuesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Trenton Thunder Ballpark at approximately 6:45 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

