Cutters Break Out Brooms

June 23, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Everything came together as the Crosscutters completed their four-game series sweep of the Scrappers, using a 9-0 victory to seal it.

Connor Shouse worked five scoreless frames in his first start of the season. He struck out six batters and allowed two hits as he picked up his first win of the season.

Erik Rataczak belted a 417-foot, three-run home run in the 3rd inning. It was his first of the season. He finished the night 2-for-3 with three RBI.

Jacob Corson tagged a 376-foot, opposite field, solo home run in the 6th inning, his first of the season. He finished the night 1-for 3 with an RBI.

Zane Becker drove in the first two runs for the Cutters, going 1-for 3 with two RBI.

The Cutters match their longest win-streak of the season, at four, with the series sweep. They improve to 6-1 against the Scrappers in 2024.

WP: Connor Shouse (1-0)

LP: Max Banks (0-2)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 12-5 (1st Half)

Next Game: Tuesday, June 25th at West Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, June 28th vs Frederick, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Rhashan's Half Birthday, Clinton County Night

