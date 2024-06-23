Keys Shutout Spikes in Series Finale at Home

June 23, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys finished out the four-game series against the State College Spikes in style Sunday afternoon, winning the series finale 12-0 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys took an early 1-0 lead in the first and never looked back en route to the shutout victory at home, as the Keys earned their seventh victory on the season as a result heading into a six-game road trip beginning on Tuesday.

Frederick started out strong in the bottom of the first with an RBI groundout from Irvin Weems (San Diego St) giving the home team the early advantage heading into the second, with the lead at 1-0.

Following a scoreless second inning for both sides, the Keys exploded for five runs in the bottom of the third, with the frame capped off by a two-run homer from Allan Gil-Fernandez (State College of Florida).

Additionally, a two-RBI single from Brody Fahr (Presbyterian) and an error that scored him from third made it a 6-0 game in favor of Frederick entering the fourth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Justin Needles (UNC Asheville) continued his strong start going in the fourth on the mound, as he recorded two more strikeouts while not allowing any hits in his first four innings of work, allowing the home team to remain up by six entering the fifth Sunday afternoon.

In the bottom of the fifth, Fahr scored once again on an error and an RBI single from Owen Carapellotti (Georgetown) made it an 8-0 game approaching the sixth, with the Keys now in control heading into the second half of the contest.

After Wyatt Evans (Tennessee) tossed a scoreless top of the sixth, Frederick added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth off RBIs from Gil-Fernandez and Daylan Pena (Texas St), and a passed ball increased the lead to 11-0 with the contest approaching the seventh in the Key City.

Both teams went scoreless in the seventh inning, but after Evan Yates (Cal State Fullerton) posted a scoreless frame in the top of the eighth, his offense added one more run in the bottom of the inning off a sacrifice fly from Gil-Fernandez that brought his RBI total to four.

With that RBI, Frederick took a 12-0 lead going into the ninth, and it was Yates who finished strong on the hill with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, securing the wire-to-wire victory for the Keys Sunday afternoon by a score of 12-0.

The Keys head back on the road to take on the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, with the three-game series set to begin Tuesday night in Niles, Ohio. First pitch from Eastwood Field is set for 7 p.m.

