Black Bears Claw Away at Four-Run Deficit to Win in Sudden Death

June 23, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

GRANVILLE, W.Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears won in sudden death over the Trenton Thunder to reclaim control of the four-game series at Kendrick Family Ballpark on Saturday night. Facing a four-run deficit, West Virginia rallied to take a 6-5 lead, but the Thunder scored one more in the ninth to send it to sudden death.

Trenton attacked early in the first inning as a double steal scored Ryan Cesarini. After a wild pitch from Christian Womble sent Colton Becker to third, catcher Jake Bennett reached second on a botched fielder's choice. Both Becker and Bennett scored on the next at-bat as Nathan Archer singled on a line drive to left field to give the Thunder a quick 3-0 lead.

Three scoreless innings followed for both teams until a bunt from Becker loaded the bases for the Thunder with no outs in the top of the fifth. Nathan Archer recorded an RBI on a bloop single to no-man's land that scored Rintaro Sasaki for a four-run lead. West Virginia reliever Ryan Sleeper notched his second strikeout of the inning to empty the bases.

The Bears' threat began in the bottom of the inning. With two outs, center fielder Ryley Preece sent a ball deep to right field for a triple to score designated hitter Mauricio Millan. As Millan rounded the bases, a throwing error to third by Becker bounced away, giving Preece time to make it home. Heading into the sixth, the Black Bears trailed 4-2.

Kobe Beaudion entered in relief of Sleeper to retire the side in the top of the inning. Continuing to build momentum in the home half, West Virginia put a runner in scoring position on a ground-rule double from left fielder Brody Black. After stealing third, Black trotted home on a fielder's choice hit by Jack O'Dowd that cut the deficit to one.

While the Black Bears offense fought to take the lead, the bullpen held the Thunder to one run in the eighth. Trenton's Sasaki delivered a two-out RBI single to drive shortstop John Taylor home for a 5-3 lead.

West Virginia finally overcame Trenton in the bottom of the inning. Jack O'Dowd's RBI single off reliever Alec Rodriguez sent Black home for the fourth run. A line drive off the bat of first baseman Roman Kuntz was deflected by Becker, allowing Rogers in for the tying run. As the Thunder scrambled to stop the Bears, an overthrow to home scored O'Dowd to give West Virginia its first lead of the game.

But Trenton refused to go quietly into the night. In the top of the ninth, a throwing error on a pick-off attempt at first by closer Victor Quinn sent Bennett home to tie the game at six. After failing to walk it off in the bottom of the inning, the game went into sudden death with West Virginia electing to bat. With shortstop Jabin Trosky on first, Trenton pitcher Cortland Clarke walked Rogers to set up a double play. A wild pitch allowed Trosky and Rogers to advance, placing them both in scoring position. One clutch hit into the left field gap from O'Dowd scored Trosky to give the Bears the win.

Though slow to start, the West Virginia offense dominated the final innings of the game. Brody Black picked up two runs and two hits, while Roman Kuntz recorded three hits and two RBI. Clutch at the plate, Jack O'Dowd went two-for-four with one run, two RBI, and the walk-off single. Pitcher Ethan Sloan led the Bears with three strikeouts in his single-inning appearance.

For the Thunder, Nathan Archer recorded three hits and three RBI, while Colton Becker went three-for-four with two runs. Though the bullpen struggled to contain the West Virginia offense after the fourth inning, reliever Nick Moten held the Bears hitless and scoreless in his one inning pitched.

West Virginia returns to Kendrick Family Ballpark on Sunday afternoon for the fourth and final game of the series against the Trenton Thunder. First pitch for the game is set for 4:00 p.m. For more information, please visit www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.

