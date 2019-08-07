Spikes, Doubledays Postponed by Rain on Wednesday

AUBURN, N.Y. - Wednesday night's scheduled game between the State College Spikes and Auburn Doubledays at Falcon Park has been postponed due to player safety concerns stemming from rain in Central New York throughout the day.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader consisting of two seven-inning games on a date during the upcoming series between the Spikes and Doubledays from August 17-19. The precise date and start time for the doubleheader will be announced at a later time.

The Spikes will now head home to start a three-game series with the Batavia Muckdogs (Miami Marlins) on Thursday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The 7:05 p.m. matchup will now feature right-hander Andre Pallante (1-0), who was originally slated to start Wednesday's game, on the mound for State College. Batavia has not yet announced a starting pitcher for Thursday's game.

Thursday night begins a huge homestand at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, with Ladies Night, featuring a Confer's Jewelers Gift Card Giveaway Extravaganza with the chance to win a piece of $1,000 in gift cards, on Thursday night. Plus, it's a Thirsty Thursday, presented by BIG Froggy 101.1, with fans of age able to enjoy $1 12-oz. domestic draft beers from 6-8 p.m., as well as $2 16-oz. domestic cans and $2 Otto's Apricot Wheat 12-oz. drafts, also available from 6-8 p.m.

Plus, fans can enjoy a great deal on Bullpen Box seats with a Buy One, Get One Bullpen Box Ticket Night presented by the Centre Daily Times.

The homestand continues with even more family fun on Friday and Saturday. Highlights include FIREWORKS presented by The Meadows to go with a "Happy Valley Grilled Stickies" Jersey Auction presented by PSECU to benefit Children's Miracle Network, a Myrtle Beach Trip Giveaway and Scout Night on Friday, and FIREWORKS on Ag Night presented by Local PA Dairy Farmers with a special return engagement for the Cowboy Monkey Rodeo on Saturday.

Tickets for all three games from Thursday to Saturday, as well as every game on the 2019 home schedule, are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action on Thursday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, at 6:35 p.m. with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The Spikes' radio broadcast can also be heard worldwide through the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com, provided by the club's flagship radio home, NEWSRADIO 1390 WRSC, as well as the TuneIn Radio app.

