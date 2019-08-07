Spinners Swept on Walk-Off Wild Pitch Wednesday Night

August 7, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Lowell Spinners News Release





TROY, N.Y. - On Wednesday night, it took until the bottom of the ninth to settle game three in Troy.

The Lowell Spinners, proud affiliate of the 2018 World Champion Boston Red Sox, looked to avoid the sweep with some strong starting pitching, but it was not enough tonight as they fell 3-2 in the final game of the series to the Tri-City ValleyCats, affiliate of the Houston Astros - completing the sweep.

It was a quiet day at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium as both the Spinners (30-21) and ValleyCats (22-28) starting pitchers silenced hitters in the early parts of the game.

Spinners Chris Murphy took the mound against the ValleyCats Peyton Battenfield in tonight's matchup. Murphy threw a solid four strong innings only allowing one hit while fanning six ValleyCats hitters.

ValleyCats struck first in the bottom of the seventh, but Lowell quickly responded with two runs of their own in the eighth inning.

A single by Jaxx Groshans drove in two runs, scoring Nick Decker and Gilberto Jimenez, both who tacked on a pair of singles for themselves in the inning.

Kris Jackson came in in the ninth with two runners on and one out. Jackson was able to record one more out before the ValleyCats Yeuris Ramirez drove in the tying run and bringing the winning run just ninety feet away, which scored on a wild pitch.

The Spinners are back in action August 8th @ 7:05 when the Vermont Lake Monsters come into town. It is also our can't miss $1000 Cash Drop this Thursday Night at LeLacheur Park.

The Lowell Spinners, proud affiliate of the 2018 World Champion Boston Red Sox, offer Season Ticket Packages, Mini-Plans, Group Sales, and Single Game Tickets.

For more information, please visit: http://www.milb.com/lowell or call (978) 805-5124 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from August 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.