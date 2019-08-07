Rain Cancels Gades-Clones

BROOKLYN, NY - Wednesday's series finale between the Hudson Valley Renegades and Brooklyn Cyclones from MCU Park has been cancelled due to rain and will not be made up.

Tonight's contest was to be the final matchup of the regular season between the Renegades and Cyclones. Since the team's don't play each other again, the game has been erased and Brooklyn wins the season-series 6-2. It is the first rainout this season not to be made up for Hudson Valley.

The Renegades return to Dutchess Stadium tomorrow when they take on the Tri-City ValleyCats in a doubleheader beginning at 5:05. Both games will be seven innings long. It will be the start of a four-game series in three days between the clubs. Hudson Valley will send right-hander Edisson Gonzalez (3-2, 3.20 ERA) to the mound against ValleyCats righty Parker Mushinski (0-0, 0.00 ERA) in game one. Game two will feature southpaw Ben Brecht (1-0, 0.87 ERA) for the Renegades against righty Christian Mejias (1-2, 6.95 ERA) of the ValleyCats. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at hvrenegades.com, at the Dutchess Stadium ticket window, or by calling the ticket office at (845) 838-0094.

