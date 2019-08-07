Fireworks, Cowboy Monkey Rodeo, "Grilled Stickies" on Tap for Spikes Fans

August 7, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - State College Spikes News Release





(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - The State College Spikes return home for a three-game series at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park from Thursday to Saturday featuring some of the biggest promotions of the 2019 home slate, including the return of the Cowboy Monkey Rodeo, back-to-back FIREWORKS shows, a special transformation into the Happy Valley Grilled Stickies with an associated Jersey Auction, the return of Ladies Night, and more special events.

The Spikes will take on the Batavia Muckdogs (Miami Marlins) at each of the three games in the homestand, with every matchup set to start at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, fans can look forward to another appearance from Tim "Wild Thang" Lepard and Team GhostRiders with the Cowboy Monkey Rodeo. The one-of-a-kind act featuring monkeys riding dogs herding rams has been a staple of Spikes entertainment for several years and will entertain fans throughout the evening, capped off by the grand finale performance after the game.

The skies over Happy Valley will also light up on consecutive nights with a spectacular FIREWORKS show presented by The Meadows after Friday's game, followed by another presented by Local PA Dairy Farmers following Saturday's game.

Friday night, the Spikes will pay homage to a world-famous dessert option when they change identities for the night and play as the "Happy Valley Grilled Stickies," the tastiest team in the world. The Grilled Stickies jerseys will pack plenty of flavor, with a logo celebrating the decades-long pairing of Grilled Stickies with Berkey Creamery Ice Cream.

Fans will also be able to make the night even sweeter by bidding on the jerseys in a Jersey-off-the-Back Auction presented by PSECU to benefit Children's Miracle Network, with all bidding to take place on the LiveSource mobile app. Every Grilled Stickies jersey is now available for bidding through the end of the sixth inning on Friday.

In addition, Friday will be Call 811 Night at the ballpark presented by PA One Call, serving to highlight the importance of calling 811 before you dig in Pennsylvania. Fans will be encouraged to make the call throughout the homestand as well with special in-game features.

Friday also includes a Myrtle Beach Trip Giveaway, as fans can sign up for a fantastic vacation getaway at the VisitMyrtleBeach.com table throughout Thursday and Friday's games. Fans can also enjoy Scout Night and Penns Valley Community Night, featuring a FREE Kids Zone presented by Friends of Jake Corman, on Friday night.

The homestand begins with Ladies Night, featuring a Confer's Jewelers Gift Card Giveaway Extravaganza with the chance to win a piece of $1,000 in gift cards, on Thursday night. Plus, it's a Thirsty Thursday, presented by BIG Froggy 101.1, with fans of age able to enjoy $1 12-oz. domestic draft beers from 6-8 p.m., as well as $2 16-oz. domestic cans and $2 Otto's Apricot Wheat 12-oz. drafts, also available from 6-8 p.m.

Tickets for each the three games from Wednesday through Friday, as well as every remaining Spikes home game on the 2019 regular season schedule, are available at the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday. Fans can also buy and download tickets 24/7 by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Flex Books, Value Plans and an array of group and hospitality options for the 2019 season are currently on sale by calling the Spikes at (814) 272-1711. Additional information on all club ticketing options, as well as team news and schedule info, can be viewed at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

A complete list of promotions is below:

Thursday, August 8 - 7:05 p.m. vs. Batavia - TICKETS

- Ladies Night featuring Confer's Jewelers Gift Card Giveaway Extravaganza

- Thirsty Thursday presented by BIG Froggy 101

- Buy One, Get One Bullpen Box Ticket Night presented by Centre Daily Times

Friday, August 9 - 7:05 p.m. vs. Batavia - TICKETS

- FIREWORKS Night presented by The Meadows

- "Happy Valley Grilled Stickies" Jersey-off-the-Back Auction presented by PSECU benefiting Children's Miracle Network

- Scout Night

- Call 811 Night presented by PA One Call

- Penns Valley Community Night

- FREE Kids Zone presented by Friends of Jake Corman

- 4 for $44 Friday presented by MAJIC 93.7

- Bud Light Happy Hour (1/2 Price Bud Light Drafts, 6-8 p.m.)

- Fireball Friday (1/2 Price, 6-8 p.m.)

- Fitness Friday presented by East Coast Health & Fitness

- Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

Saturday, August 10 - 7:05 p.m. vs. Batavia - TICKETS

- FIREWORKS Night and Ag Night presented by Local PA Dairy Farmers

- Cowboy Monkey Rodeo Appearance

- Saturday Naturday (1/2 Price Natural Light Naturdays, 6-8 p.m.)

- Super Saturday presented by PA Lottery

- WHVL-TV Live Game Broadcast

- Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from August 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.