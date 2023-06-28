Spikes-Black Bears Game Canceled on Wednesday

From the announcement by the West Virginia Black Bears:

"Tonight's game between the West Virginia Black Bears and the State College Spikes has been canceled out of an abundance of caution regarding air quality in the area. This decision was reached with the best interests of players, staff and fans in mind, in light of the possibility that the Air Quality Index (AQI) may worsen this evening."

The Spikes and Black Bears will now finish their series on Thursday with a 6:30 p.m. game at Monongalia County Ballpark.

