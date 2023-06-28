West Virginia Black Bears Cancel Wednesday's Contest vs. State College Spikes

Tonight's game between the West Virginia Black Bears and the State College Spikes has been canceled out of an abundance of caution regarding air quality in the area. This decision was reached with the best interests of players, staff and fans in mind, in light of the possibility that the Air Quality Index (AQI) may worsen this evening.

Fans holding tickets for Wednesday night's game can exchange them for tickets of equal or lesser value to any other 2023 Black Bears home game, based on availability. Exchanges can be made at the Black Bears Ticket Office at Monongalia County Ballpark during normal business hours. The Ticket Office is open from 10 a.m. to the fifth inning on game days, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during non-game day business hours. Fans can also call the Ticket Office at 304-293-7653 for more information on ticket redemptions.

