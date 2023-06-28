Scrappers-Thunder Game Canceled Wednesday, June 28th

Niles, Ohio - Wednesday night's game between Mahoning Valley Scrappers and the Trenton Thunder has been canceled out of an abundance of caution regarding air quality in the area.

This decision was reached with the best interests of players, staff and fans in mind in light of the possibility that the Air Quality Index (AQI) may worsen this evening.

Fans holding tickets for Wednesday night's game can exchange them for tickets of equal or lesser value to any other 2023 Scrappers home game, based on availability at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field.

The 2023 Scrappers season is presented by Foxconn. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters.

