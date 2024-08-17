Spikes, Black Bears Canceled by Rain After Three Innings on Saturday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The State College Spikes' game against the West Virginia Black Bears was halted by inclement weather after three innings on Saturday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, with rainstorms in the State College area eventually forcing its cancellation.

The game was still in a scoreless tie at its cancellation, and the game will not be completed or made up and will not count in the MLB Draft League standings as it did not reach the five innings, or 4 Â1/2 with the home team leading, required to make it an official game.

The Spikes (15-12 2nd Half) and Black Bears (13-13 2nd Half) had each notched one hit apiece, with Austin Roccaforte singling for State College in the first and Trace Willhouite doubling for West Virginia in the second.

Since the game did not reach official status, the Spikes' standard rain check policy applies. Fans holding tickets for Saturday's game can exchange them for tickets of equal or lesser value to any other 2024 Spikes home game, based on availability.

In addition, the post-game FIREWORKS show presented by Penn State Health slated for Saturday night has been rescheduled for this coming Thursday, August 22, when it will take place after the Spikes' 6:35 p.m. game with the Trenton Thunder on $1 Beer Night at Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS.

Exchanges for tickets from Saturday's game can be made through the Spikes Ticket Office. Fans can visit the Ticket Office during its normal business hours of 9 a.m. until the end of the game on game days Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until the end on the game on game days Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on non-game days.

Fans can call the Ticket Office at 814-272-1711 or visit the Spikes' Rain Policy page on StateCollegeSpikes.com for more information on ticket redemptions.

No records from the game will count, and Virginia Tech left-hander Jeremy Neff saw his start curtailed for the second time this year with the Spikes. Neff, who had seven strikeouts wiped out by a cancellation at home on August 6, will see two whiffs wiped from his record after this cancellation.

West Virginia right-hander Aric McAtee had posted seven strikeouts himself through three innings on Saturday, though those will also be stricken from the books due to the cancellation.

Sunday, the Spikes and Black Bears will finish what is now a three-game series with a 6:35 p.m. rubber match at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Right-hander Jacob Peaden (3-1) will get the ball for State College, while right-hander Alex Brewer (2-1) will toe the rubber for West Virginia.

The Spikes' last Sunday home game of the year features Paint the Park Purple presented by Juniper Village. Fans can join in the fight against Alzheimer's Disease, and all fans are encouraged to wear purple as fun activities will give you opportunities to learn how you can help raise funds and awareness in the fight against Alzheimer's.

It's also the last Ike's Kids Club FREE Game of the season, and one lucky fan will win the Ultimate Baseball Bingo Grand Prize featuring a 2025 Spikes Season Ticket at the Baseball Bingo Grand Finale. Every Baseball Bingo winner at Sunday home games throughout the year will be joined by up to ten more winners at this game in a drawing where one fan will win the Grand Prize.

Fans can also enjoy the last Sunday Funday of the season presented by Big Froggy 101, with a Pre-Game Catch on the Field from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m. and a Spikes Youth Baseball Glove Giveaway presented by Curavetti for the first 100 kids 12 and under.

The first 250 Kids Eat Free with a hot dog, chips and soda, too, and fans of age can enjoy an Iron City, IC Light & IC Light Mango Happy Hour with half-price Iron City, IC Light & IC Light Mango products from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Plus, Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health will be available after Sunday's game.

To purchase tickets to all nine remaining home games on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park through September 3, fans can call 814-272-1711 or visit the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Sunday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at approximately 6:05 p.m.

